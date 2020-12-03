In early times the season of Advent was a time to prepare the hearts of the people. They spent time in fasting and prayer, and many new Christians were baptized. It was also a time to prepare for the Messiah to come to Earth. After all, the Latin definition of advent is coming.
I doubt many were looking for one of humble beginnings. I’m sure it was hard to imagine the Savior of the world would be born in a stable, wrapped in swaddling clothes, laying in a manger. Still the people continued to look for someone to rescue them.
When John the Baptist, the forerunner of Jesus Christ, came on the scene some were convinced that he could be the Chosen One. Although John knew his role, and took it very seriously. His dad, Zechariah, was a priest and everyone thought John would follow in his footsteps, but that was not the case. His mission would be different; he would go into the hedges and the highways and witness about the Lord.
Luke 3:1-18 gives a beautiful account of John’s role as the Savior comes to the world. John went into all the country preaching about repentance and forgiveness. He was one voice calling in the wilderness, “Prepare the way for the Lord.” John admonished them to produce fruit of a repentant heart. It didn’t end there; he gave them examples of how to live right in this world. Verse 11 says, “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same.” John told the tax collectors, “Do not collect any more than you are required to do.” He told the soldiers, “Don’t extort money and don’t accuse people falsely---be content with your pay.”
Many wanted to follow John or be baptized by him. He quickly told them, “I baptize you with water, but the one who is more powerful that I will come………He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.”
We are in the advent season and much like yesteryear, we need to be looking for the coming of the Lord. This time His glorious appearing will be much different. He’s coming on a white horse in the eastern sky; He’s coming to take His children home!
As we celebrate the birth of our Savior, let us also look forward to His return. So let us be about the business of Almighty God. Let us be quick to share; let us treat people fairly, and be content in the places God has placed us for such a time as this.
My prayer is that we will reflect on our lives and keep God in his rightful place every day. We will be a witness in one way or the other. I want people to see that Jesus is our hope. He is our Savior and our Lord. He is our soon coming King.
