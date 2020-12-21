We all have so many roles in life. Some are husbands or wives, sons or daughters, a grandchild, a brother or a sister, an employee and a friend. It’s the Lord who gives us all of the opportunities to do our part to make the world a better place. Still, our encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ, gives us the greatest title we will ever have. As a Christian we are offered abundant life here on earth, and it will take us to eternal life with Jesus Christ.
As Christmas 2020 is upon us, my prayer is that we will take a step back, rejoice and give thanks for the newborn baby who was born in Bethlehem. Jesus Christ literally came to save the world.
Our Lord was changing lives before he was even born. It is evident that he radically rearranged the path his parents would take. It had to be the strength of Almighty God who carried them throughout the life as they raised the Savior of the World.
What about the time Mary and Elizabeth were reunited as both women were expecting a child? Mary walked into Zechariah and Elizabeth’s home, and Elizabeth and her son were changed. Luke 1:41 says, “When Elizabeth heard Mary’s greeting, the baby leaped in her womb, and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.” Elizabeth gave birth to John the Baptist who became the forerunner of the Lord.
When Jesus was born, three wise men set out to find the Christ Child; they sought to give gifts and worship the Lord. Matthew 2 tells of a secret meeting that the wise men had with King Herod. He was troubled and tried to find out when they first saw the star, and Herod asked them to come back and give him all the details.
The eastern star hung above a stable, and when the wise men saw it, Scripture says they were “filled with joy.” They saw the child with his mother, and they bowed down and worshiped him before giving the gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Because of their encounter with Jesus Christ, and a warning from God, the wise men did not go back and tell Herod anything. This encounter with the babe in Bethlehem changed their lives.
We have countless stories in Scripture where Jesus changed lives. Zacchaeus climbed the sycamore tree because he wanted to see the Lord, but Jesus had more in mind that day. He knew all about the chief tax collector, and knew he needed an encounter with the Lord. When Jesus went to his house, Zacchaeus repented for cheating people. In fact Luke 19:9 says, “Today salvation has come to this house.” It was a package deal; Jesus touched this entire family.
My prayer is that we will all seek an encounter with Jesus. First and foremost let us seek him for our salvation and eternal life. May we stay close to the Lord, and have a fresh encounter with Him as we go through life. Finally, let us seek Him for each member of our family. This Christmas is a great time for us to encounter the Savior of the World.
