I had a most interesting conversation recently; it went something like this. “You know God already knew the need before I did,” my cousin Elaine said with excitement, and He sure did! I knew about a financial opportunity, and it never crossed my mind that Elaine would be the perfect person for the job. I knew she already had a job in a different field even though she has vast experience. She was in a great position; she had a choice to take the job or not.

When I finally thought to mention it to her, I figured the position had been filled. After a tad of research, I found out it was still available. When Elaine contacted the employer, she immediately said, “I’ve had a lot of people praying for you.” At that time no one knew who the person would be, but they knew God would send someone. Two weeks into her knew adventure, Elaine is so content., and would you believe she just found out she needed to make some extra money! It reminded me once again; we cannot go wrong when we are in the perfect will of our Heavenly Father.

Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.

