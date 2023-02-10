I had a most interesting conversation recently; it went something like this. “You know God already knew the need before I did,” my cousin Elaine said with excitement, and He sure did! I knew about a financial opportunity, and it never crossed my mind that Elaine would be the perfect person for the job. I knew she already had a job in a different field even though she has vast experience. She was in a great position; she had a choice to take the job or not.
When I finally thought to mention it to her, I figured the position had been filled. After a tad of research, I found out it was still available. When Elaine contacted the employer, she immediately said, “I’ve had a lot of people praying for you.” At that time no one knew who the person would be, but they knew God would send someone. Two weeks into her knew adventure, Elaine is so content., and would you believe she just found out she needed to make some extra money! It reminded me once again; we cannot go wrong when we are in the perfect will of our Heavenly Father.
At times that is easy. We know it is God’s will for our friends and loved ones to come to know Jesus as Savior and Lord. At other times it is not so easy. There are many choices. Although God always has a plan for us when we look for a companion or when we are deciding on a career. We must also decide where we will live and what church we will attend. When it comes to life choices, we may need to step away from the world to clearly hear the voice of our Lord.
So how do we hear that voice and know without a doubt it is Him? It is important to seek Him by reading and meditating on His Word. It’s important to worship and praise Him while listening to Christian music; as we remove ourselves from the world, and we grow closer to Him, we will begin to see His plan more clearly.
At times, it is not so easy to understand His plan. We may say, “Surely I am not hearing you right, Lord.” At other times we may ask, “Why?” If we just wait it out; if we just give God’s plan time to work, we will realize He will not let us down. He has our best interest at heart.
I pray this special verse for myself, and I pray it daily for some people in my life. It is Philippians 2:13, "For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.” I want the best for them, and I know this prayer will help them every single day. In other words, it says, “May the Lord work in your life, and give you the desire to do His will and the strength to do what pleases Him.”
Think about those words. I think we can all agree we want to do God’s perfect will, but wanting to do it and fulfilling it can be two different things. Therefore, God has put it on my heart to not only pray, but to ask Him to give each of us the strength to do God’s will above all things.
Today, I know we have needs in our lives. I also know that God can meet the needs we have, and He may even meet our need before we even know we have it as He did for my cousin Elaine. No doubt, He is not early and He's not late. He is our on-time God.
Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.
