As Christians, we should be able to agree on this. Our community is in need of prayer, but it goes even farther. Our country is in desperate need of prayer, and the Lord is the only answer for the worldwide situations we are in at this moment. I firmly believe prayer moves the hand of God, and it is up to us to call on the name of the Lord for Him to move in situations near and far.
When we look into Isaiah Chapters 37, we see that King Hezekiah is troubled because he received word that destruction was coming to the Israelites. Notice the first thing he did. In 37:14 it says, “And Hezekiah received the letter from the hand of the messengers, and read it; and Hezekiah went up to the house of the Lord, and spread it before the Lord.” Please notice that he immediately went to the Lord to ask for help. Sometimes we want to hash things out with our family and friends; we want to see what everyone else has to say, but God should never be at the end of the list. If we do talk with others, let us ask them to join us in prayer.
I hope this helps someone today. If we receive bad news, may we call on Almighty God. “Lord, you know what the doctor says,” or “Almighty God you see this bill, and you know my financial state, I know you and only you can work in this situation.” I’ve heard testimony of many things, and I’ve watched the hand of God work in my own life. God can send the money. God can give us a job and He is a God of promotions. The question remains. Are we going to call of God knowing that He is the answer, no matter the issue?
After the matter is brought before the Lord, we see a prayer of faith, and we see that Hezekiah recognizes that God should receive all the honor and glory for working in this situation.
“Incline Your ear, O Lord, and hear; open Your eyes, O Lord and see,” says verse 17. “O Lord our God, save us from his hand, that all the kingdoms of the earth may know that You are Lord, You alone,” verse 20 continues.
In verse 21, we see that God is going to move in this situation, and He explains why He is moving. “Because you have prayed………..” My prayer is that these few words will jolt us into action, and always remind us that God truly wants to hear from us, and He wants to answer our prayers according to His perfect will. Yes! God moved greatly in this situation and we know why!
In the day and time in which we live, I pray this is a mighty lesson for each of us. When we have a seemingly small problem. Pray. God is interested in every area of our lives no matter the size of the issue. When we feel completely overwhelmed pray. May we determine in our hearts we are going to pray before doubt and fear enters our lives. God will move in each of our lives! Why? It is because we pray.
