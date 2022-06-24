As we celebrated Father’s Day last week, I began to think about the fathers who are in my life. I am so grateful to my heavenly Father. He loves me unconditionally, and He blesses me and comforts me no matter what life throws my way. Like no other, my Lord makes a way for me to have abundant life on earth and an eternal home in heaven. God gives great gifts to me, and one of the most precious gifts I’ve received is watching these men as they tackle the role of father.
First, I am thankful for my dad. He has always been a godly role model to me and my family. He rejoices at church on Sunday and Wednesdays, and he continues the godly lifestyle no matter what comes his way.
I could probably come up with one hundred verses to describe my dad, but he is a true example of James 1:19-20; “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.” I’ve never heard my dad talk negatively about any person and trust me he is slow to speak unless he is telling of the blessings of the Lord, and I cannot remember ever seeing him angry.
The Lord also blessed my children with a great father. I’ve been given a front row seat to watch Chris help raise his boys. Chris displayed such patience with our children. He took the time to teach them everything from building most anything to growing a garden to camping and fishing. He was also a great teacher on his job. It was always his delight to see our children and others excel in all they do. When I think of Chris, I think of the love he has for others, and that is found in First Corinthians 13:4-5. It says, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs.”
I was most excited when my brother, Keith, finally became a father. I’d waited for years, and not only was he going to become a dad, I found out he was expecting a daughter. It’s been a pleasure watching him raise my nieces and I’m so proud of him. When I think of Keith, two words come to my mind. They are jokester and provider. He works very hard, and he delights in having fun with his family. Ecclesiastes 2:24 comes to my mind when I think of Keith. It says, “Nothing is better for a man than that he should eat and drink, and that his soul should enjoy good in his labor.”
Finally, the newest dad in our group is my son, Zach. One of my greatest blessings in life is watching Zach and Casey raise Nate and Rylee. I always brag on Zach because he continues to raise his children to serve the Lord. Proverbs 22:6 comes to mind as I watch them. It says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” I totally believe in this verse. This gives me peace that my grands will serve the Lord all the days of their lives.
What a blessing God has given me to watch these men serve Him while living out the role of father! I praise the Lord for putting them in my life; I wouldn’t change it for the world.
