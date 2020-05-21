We all have big dreams of what we want to do for the Lord. We may envision ourselves in a pulpit singing or preaching to the multitudes. Our heart’s desire could be to spread the gospel on the foreign mission fields. While these are wonderful visions of our life’s work, it’s so important for us to focus on the business at hand. First of all, we need to focus on the small things.
In Zachariah 4:10 we see this question. “Who has despised the day of small things?” Yes, there are seemingly tiny things in which God entrusts us to accomplish through Him. If we truly grab hold of what He has for us today, we must be in tune with the Lord. I believe that happens when we seek Him early and often in our day. It happens when we pause to hear that still, small voice, and once we hear it, we obey.
Our ministry will most likely begin when we look at the people God puts around us. For example, it may not be convenient to pick up a son’s friend for church, but it could be the only gospel that young fellow will hear. Let’s raise the stakes. That young fellow may accept the Lord as his Savior because we listened when God asked, and were faithful in the small things. Luke 16:10 tells us that the person who can be trusted with very little can also be trusted with much. God can take a little thing and turn it into the most important decision in a persons’ life, and that’s just the beginning. There are so many needs in our community and our world. Look for the small things! Be faithful in the small things, and God can trust you in the big things.
Looking into Scripture, would you ever imagine giving a cup of cold water to a person was so important? Matthew 25:40 tells us, “What you have done for the least of these brothers and sisters, you have done it unto me.” I pray that we will realize when we help others, we are doing these deeds because we love the Lord, and it will not go unnoticed.
What about a little boy’s lunch? When his mom packed the five loaves and two fish that day, it seemed like a small deed. No one new that the lunch would feed 5,000 men, let alone the women and children, but God knew all about it. Today we still read this parable and rejoice because He is our provider, but it all started with a simple lunch.
When the widow woman tossed a couple of coins in the offering plate that day, many may have scoffed because it seemed like she had so little to give. Some may have thought, “Why did she even bother?” Yet again, God will take what may seem small, and turn it out for something big. What a lesson we still read today! We don’t have to compare ourselves to others; some may give large amounts that don’t cost them anything, but God is well aware of our hearts. Listen to Luke 21:3-4. So He said, “Truly I say to you that this poor widow has put in more than all; for all these out of their abundance have put in offerings for God, but she out of her poverty put in all the livelihood that she had.”
My prayer is that we will begin to look for the little things in our everyday lives. God changes the world with those tiny deeds that we may not recognize as being mighty for the Kingdom. May we never forget, God can change the lives of people because we are faithful in the small things.
