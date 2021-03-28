It’s amazing how our lives can change so drastically in a week’s time. Although, none of us have ever felt the brunt of change like our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
In Matthew 21:1-11 we see that Jesus asked his disciples to go and bring him a colt that was tied up in town. No one gave it a second thought; they looked for the colt in the exact place Jesus said it would be. They brought it to our Master, and on Palm Sunday, Jesus made a triumphant entry into the city of Jerusalem.
The people waved the palm branches and proclaimed, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!”
These people had heard of many great miracles including the day Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. They looked to him to save them from wicked kings and evil men. They looked to him for the actions we could see from a great earthly king. Even though that week didn’t look like a victory to the average person, it was the greatest victory in the entire world at that time and still today.
During all the celebrations, the leaders took notice. In fact it made them more determined than ever to take his life, but in reality the Prince of Peace rode in to conquer death, hell, and the grave.
Before the week was over Jesus was betrayed by one of his own; while another said he didn’t know him, and the faithful ones were crammed in a room scared for their lives days after Jesus was beaten, bruised to the point of death. Then he carried his cross; he was displayed on that cross for all to see; he was mocked with a crown of thrones and shouts from the crowd, yet he remained in the perfect place to atone for all of our sins!!
Some of the greatest words the Holy Spirit has laid on my heart is, “Don’t give up on Saturday; Sunday’s coming.”
So let’s look at what we can learn from this season in the Lord’s life. First we need to get to a place in our lives where we can hear the voice of the Lord. He will speak to us through His word, He will lay things on our hearts, but we’ve got to get quite and still enough to hear Him. Make it a priority to get away from the world and get alone with Him.
There are times in our lives that we hear the Lord, and we must be ready to obey the call. At times we sit around and say, “I am not the one you need Lord. That is way out of my comfort zone.” If God brings you to it, he will bring you through it. Listen and obey the voice of the Lord.
How many times do we feel defeated? How many times do we say there is no way this is going to work out? My brothers and sisters, please know that God is orchestrating good things in our lives. We can trust Him!
Just ask the ladies who went to the tomb that morning, or ask the folks who hid in a room scared for their lives. There was a knock at the door and it was their Lord. Ask Thomas who had to feel the scars.
I know the followers of Jesus would tell us He is faithful. Jesus is going to work in our situations. Just hold on! He is our Risen Savior; Trust him because Sunday’s coming.
