It is apparent that God tells us not to worry, but how many of us pine over situations where we cannot do one thing to change?
One of the most memorable Scripture is found in Philippians 4:6-7 and it is worth repeating. “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.
That’s the recipe to live a worry-free life, and I need to follow it more often. Every once in a while, doubt begins to flood my mind. I know that comes straight from the devil because My God offers us hope in every situation.
Just last week I began to worry about situations out of my control; I believed I even assisted the enemy to try and shred the peace God promises me. When you begin to worry, do you ever get on a roll? This isn’t going like I planned, then I begin to think about other unsteady situations.
That’s when God got a hold of me. I am in this world, but I am not of this world. Next, He began to burn a question into my heart. Am I going to live in doubt and fear or am I going to rest in Him? Do I plan to lose sleep, gain a few new gray hairs, or am I going to call out to my Heavenly Father? Do I trust in what mere mortals may say or think, or is my total confidence in Almighty God?
As I begin to hand over my problems to the Lord, He began to speak to me.
“I am with you.” What a profound message! There are times when we get in our flesh; there are times when we know God will work for others, but is He going to move for us?
I think that’s because we know ourselves all too well. Just remember when the Lord looks at us, He see the blood. He looks at us as beloved children; he loves us with all of His heart. Then I heard another message from the Lord.
“Help is on the way.” I heard that from Him and minutes later I heard confirmation from an online message. Think about it! God, the one who sent His only begotten Son to die for us, can and will work out all our situations. They will become like specks of dust as they float away.
I believe those words are for you as well. It is not His will that we worry; let us remember that He has everything under control. He has our best interests at heart. When we begin to feel like this; let us turn to the above Scripture.
My children, He says, “Don’t worry! Pray and tell Me all about our requests with a thankful heart. Let us pour out our hearts to Him and He will bring us His peace which is incomprehensible. When we let Him, He will guard our hearts, when we keep our eyes on the Lord and have the faith to see any and everything through until the end.”
My prayer is that we will take this word to heart and know we do not have to worry when our trust is in the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.