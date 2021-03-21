I know we all have been really thirsty at one time or the other. Once I was baked in the hot Florida sun, walking for what seemed like miles. Then I had to put on a life jacket and ride on a boat and to say the least, I was parched! I didn’t think I was ever going to get enough water.
I’m reminded of a statement Jesus made to the woman at the well found if John 4:13-14. As she pulled up the bucket filled refreshing water, Jesus said “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”
During that sweltering summer day, I felt dehydrated like never before, and I longed for some water. Finally, I got a hold of some water, and it quenched my thirst, but not for long and not forever. When we look to God Almighty to fill our needs, the satisfaction doesn’t come from this earth. It comes from heaven. We will never be satisfied if we are looking to the world, but Jesus says in Matthew 5:6, “Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.”
In this world, we are busier than ever, but drinking from the Living Fountain, looking to the Lord when we are hungry in body or in spirit, will fulfill us time and time again. Let us look to Him for our needs, wants, and heart’s desires. Then we will grow closer to the Lord; He will fill us and quench our thirst like never before. We will see our desires begin to line up with the will of our Heavenly Father, and we will live a satisfied life.
When we look at Psalm1 we read about a tree that is standing with the water; God compares it to people who delight and meditate in the Lord. Verse 3 says, “That person is like a tree planted by streams of water. It yields its fruit in season, its leaves do not wither, and whatever they do will prosper.”
May we begin to look for our satisfaction in the Lord. Everything else will come and it will go. Our new car will accumulate miles, and lose its shine. Many times our relationships with people could be for a season, along with our jobs and our hobbies. Let us not forget He is with us forever and always.
May we turn our focus to the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords. When we are thirsty, He will fill us. When we are hungry, He will nourish us. He will replenish us in the world, so we can stand for Him, and He will lead us into eternal life that is perfect forever and always.
