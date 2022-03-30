As I watch the war unfold on television, it has caused me to be more grateful for the simple things. I’m so thankful I am not on a trek northeast or southwest to walk into another country. I’m not shuffling my family into a bomb shelter to remain safe which listening for bombs that could come at any moment. I’m not trying to find a morsel of food to eat and provide for my family. For each of these things, I am truly thankful.
I have dwelled on the people in Ukraine during my prayer time, but after a visit to downtown Atlanta last week, I quickly realized that there are struggling people among us. I thought I’d sit in my car for a few minutes and move along with my day, but I became mesmerized at what was going on in the capital city of our great state. My thankfulness was taken up another notch and today, I am so thankful for many things I used to take for granted.
I watched an older gentleman, who looked just like someone’s Papa, begin to dig in a nearby trashcan. I’d seen that before in New York City, but I didn’t linger to see what happened next. On this occasion, I had plenty of time to watch his actions, and I was astonished. My first impression was that he was looking for something left behind. What’s that old saying? “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” He sifted through what looked to be a fan belt and several pieces of wood. I wondered what his prize would be. Then he stopped. His eyes seemed to light up as he pulled a crumpled-up paper bag from the can, but what he did next would almost bring a tear to my eye. He began to unroll the bag then he pulled out the crumpled foil wrapper. There were the remnants of a sandwich; the end of someone’s lunch that had been tossed away. In a flash, the older gentleman stuffed those into his mouth with delight. He didn’t end there. He pulled other food type bags from the garbage can, turned treasure trove, and put them into a dingy bookbag and he meandered on down the street.
My shock and amazement didn’t end there. I had expected to see a certain type people on the streets, but not your average Joe and Joann. Yep! I was drawn to this older lady; her face wore the wrinkles from years of worry it seemed. It looked as if the entire weight of her body leaned on a rusty old shopping cart that most likely held everything, she held dear. The cart carried a heap of items including dingy clothes and a worn blanket that she probably used to cover herself while sleeping below the stars. My mind began to whirl. “How did she end up in this situation?” She was someone’s daughter; she could be someone’s mother and even grandmother. “How do people end up packing up every single thing they own and stuffing it into one shopping cart?”
Honestly, I saw several other people that day and it made me question so many things in the community around us. While I expected to see addicts and such, what I did not expect to see were people who most likely look like we did at one time. My heart hurt to see that they had been forgotten in a city that seems full of excitement and adventure.
I was so happy when I pulled into my driveway that night and every day since then. I thank the Lord that I don’t have to look for a tree or awning to sleep under. I am thankful that I can open the pantry or refrigerator and not only have food, but I have a choice. I praise God that I have a car to get myself from place to place, and I give him glory for taking care of my every need and so many of my wants.
My prayer is that each of us will look around and know how blessed we are to live in this great country and for all the every day blessings He provides.
