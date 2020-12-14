This time last year none of us could have imagined what awaited us in 2020. The fight for the White House, the run off for two senate seats in Georgia; our state in definitely in the spotlight. Last, who would have ever thought a virus could change so many lives. It still shocks me to think of all that has happened. Then I am quickly reminded; God was not caught by surprise. He knew every battle we would face in our individual lives; he knew the struggles we would have in our finances, and he knew the health issues we would face. All of this could sound bleak if it was not for Almighty God.
I asked the Lord. How do we stand during so much turmoil? Without a doubt, God spoke to my heart. ‘It is time to get back into the inner room or the prayer closet. We have so much going on these days, we cannot finish everything on our list, but our line of communication with the Lord is something we need to hold onto with all our hearts.
I prepared myself a war room when the movie was released. It is under the steps in my basement. The room is tiny, but it’s a mighty place. I’ve read Scripture and it has spoken to me like never before. Sometimes I feel like God breathes on me. It is a powerful place and really, it is my favorite place in my entire house.
Still, I tend to sit on my couch and read and mediate on the Word; it’s fine to pray and sing the praises of the Lord, and it is so convenient. But the place I really find God is when I take the steps to that little quiet space where God meets me in a powerful way.
Why is the war room so important? It is where we fight our battles. It is where we find it in our heart to forgive people; it is where we get the strength to make it when our world seems to be caving in. We gain strength for the journey, no matter where it takes us.
It may sound like our prayer closet is a place to enter when we find ourselves in difficult situations. Oh friend, it is so much more. In the good times, on the mountain tops, it is so important in our relationship with the Lord. He knows what is coming, and He prepares us to stand no matter what comes our way.
Jesus knew the importance of prayer when He spoke in Matthew 6. Please notice the passage. I don’t see an “if you pray.” Verse 5 says, “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you openly.”
My prayer is that we will seek God in a special place. He longs to spend time with us, and He will use our prayer closet to change our lives and the lives of others.
