I want to brag on God this week. He’s been on the move in my life, and He is teaching me to trust Him more than ever.
He’s answering some of my prayer requests that I made long ago, and He is answering some in a flash. God has even helped me to change my mind at times. I’m sure we all come to a point when we realize God knows what is best for us, so we should be more interested in God’s will than our own.
Whether we have been praying for a long time or a short time, the most important thing we should do is praise Him and be thankful that He heard and answered our prayers. Even if our requests haven’t been answered, let’s praise Him for the answer that is on its way.
I have to watch myself, or I’ll be thanking Him for a moment, and then going back to my prayer list. That reminds me of a story found in Luke 17:11-19. Jesus was traveling between Samaria and Galilee when he entered a village and he was met by ten lepers. The called out from a distance, “Jesus have mercy on us.” He told them to go show the priest and while walking they were healed. Only one of those men came back and praised God. Verse 15 says, “…..He saw he was healed, came back, and praised God with a loud voice.” He threw himself at the feet of Jesus and continued to thank him.
The Jesus asked, “Were not all ten cleansed? Where are the other nine? Has no one returned to give God praise except this foreigner? Rise and go; your faith has made you well.”
My first thought is that I cannot believe those other men did not come back to give the honor and glory to the Lord. Before I totally judge them, I reflect on my life. Yes, I thank the Lord for answering my prayers, but I need to praise Him more.
For those in the holding pattern waiting on God to move, I can promise you this. He will bring all of us the answer at just the right time. I promise God is never late.
I’m sure Mary and Martha would agree with me. We know the familiar story. Their brother, Lazarus, was very sick, but the Lord did not immediately go to him. Sure, He got word of the sickness, and He said, “This sickness is not unto death, but for the glory of God, that the Son of God might be glorified,” according to John 11.
When He finally arrived, Lazarus had been dead four days. Mary said, “Lord if you had been here my brother would not have died.” That didn’t stop Jesus from saying, “Lazarus come forth!” So while Mary and Martha assumed it was over, and all the people assumed it as well. There is a great lesson to be learned here. It is not over until God says it’s over! It could take an inconceivable miracle, but let us remember nothing is impossible with our God.
When our God answers our prayers, let us continue to be thankful. If we are waiting on God to answer our prayer, may we be content, because it will be well worth the wait. Let us live in constant gratitude because we know God is orchestrating good things in all of our lives.
