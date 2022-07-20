God always answers our prayers. Sometimes I pray and He answers “yes” and situations change right away. I’m just wowed and amazed that God moved so quickly. At other times, I’ve received a resounding “no,” when I didn’t get the job I just knew was perfect for me or things didn’t turn out like I planned. God also answers our prayers by telling us to “wait.” Honestly, I’m not a big fan of waiting, especially for long periods of time. Although I’ve learned that God can be trusted no matter how he chooses to answer our prayers. In the end, He always has our best interests at heart.
When God says “yes” I wonder if we move on to the next thing on our list without giving him the honor, glory and praise He deserves. When God answers our prayers, let us not forget to remember what He has done for us. It’s also a good idea to tell others how God is at work in our lives.
When God says “no” we may feel like it is the end of the world. We may have been banking on a promotion, or we had it settled in our minds that we had found the perfect companion. What do we do when things don’t turn out like we thought they should? We need to trust the Lord. He surely has something better in store for us. In fact, Ephesians 3:20 tells us that He is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.
So if you don’t get the answer you were expecting just know that God is up to something great.
The third way God answers our prayers is wait. I can promise you this!! God is worth the wait. God’s plan, the perfect plan, is under construction and the enemy or people may want us to try something different which is often called Plan B. I encourage you not to settle, but to wait on God’s perfect plan. At times, we are in a waiting pattern because we are not truly ready for all that God has in store for us when our prayer is answered. At other times, when we are praying for others, God has to wait until they are fully prepared. Whatever the reason, God’s plan is worth the wait. I can also promise you that He is orchestrating great things in our lives.
The greatest example is our need for a Savior. The people were searching for one, but there was a perfect time for the Lord to come to earth.
Galatians 4:4 tells us “But when the set time had fully come, God sent his Son, born of a woman, born under the law.” When the time is fully come you will get your answer; it will be the perfect answer.
If you are waiting and don’t know what to do I encourage you to pour out your heart to Him. He loves you with an everlasting love, and He wants to hear from you and comfort you. I assure you He is always orchestrating great things in all of our lives.
