God always answers our prayers. Sometimes I pray and He answers “yes” and situations change right away. I’m just wowed and amazed that God moved so quickly. At other times, I’ve received a resounding “no,” when I didn’t get the job I just knew was perfect for me or things didn’t turn out like I planned. God also answers our prayers by telling us to “wait.” Honestly, I’m not a big fan of waiting, especially for long periods of time. Although I’ve learned that God can be trusted no matter how he chooses to answer our prayers. In the end, He always has our best interests at heart.

When God says “yes” I wonder if we move on to the next thing on our list without giving him the honor, glory and praise He deserves. When God answers our prayers, let us not forget to remember what He has done for us. It’s also a good idea to tell others how God is at work in our lives.

