Do you like change? Some of us like it while others, like me, prefer things to stay exactly the same. As I wrap up my teaching career this week, I will have to admit, it is truly bittersweet. The change will be good; it is ordained by God, but still I leave behind a season of life where I built relationships with other people and families in the community as well. While I won’t miss setting my alarm so early, I will miss the smiling faces of my colleagues, the beautiful conversations, and the children who walk into my classroom every day.
Early on I learned that people are somewhat curious about teachers, and when middle school is mentioned, I’ve heard this year after year. “Oh that’s definitely a calling; how do you do it?” I have those same words for some other professions such as nurses, lawyers, and people who work outside year after year.
God gives each of us a ministry whether it be in our home or in the workplace. When the Lord calls each of us, he qualifies us. First Corinthians 1:27-29 can be paraphrased like this. “God doesn’t call the qualified; He qualifies the called.”
In any job every day is not a cake walk, but God will give each of us the strength to fulfill our commitment. Of course, we are not working for man, but we are working unto the Lord. Colossians 3:23-24 says, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving.” Yet we glorify God as we set a godly example at home and in the workplace by the way we treat others and our work ethic.
When we arrive at a job or move on to another one, I don’t believe it is a coincidence. God strategically places us with people who need a touch from the Lord. Psalm 32:8 says, “I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go; I will counsel you with my eye upon you.”
We may give a word of encouragement, share our left overs, or having a listening ear. We must be sensitive to the Holy Spirit to give us direction. He will show us exactly how to show the love of the Lord at work and at home.
I’ve also learned that someone always has their eyes on us. Co-workers are watching us; clients or students are looking to see how we handle certain situations; my prayer is that we will always glorify God wherever He has us.
If you are looking at a big change, or if you are barely getting by where you are, please know that God goes before us, God is with us, and God has our backs. Let us embrace what the Lord has for us because He calls and He qualifies. Glory to the name of the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.