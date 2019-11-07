God has big plans for each of us. We are all unique just like the snowflakes that fall from the sky. Still how much of our lives do we spend wishing we were someone else? At times we wish we could sing like this person, draw like that person, or cook like our next door neighbor. My prayer is that we will learn to embrace the person God made us to be. God doesn’t make mistakes; His plan for us is the perfect plan; let us find peace and walk in His plan.
God’s plan for our lives was determined a long time ago. Psalm 139:16 tells us, “Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” Before we were born, God knew each right and wrong decision we would make. God knew all about our family. He knew where we would go to school; the date of our salvation was no surprise to Him. He knew our career choice and the person we would marry. He knew who our children and grands would be. He ordained our first day; and he knows every single day of our lives.
We were created for good works according to Ephesians 2:10, “For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand.” Let’s look at some good works found in Philippians 4:8. Think on the things which are true, honorable, right, pure, the things that are excellent and praiseworthy. So let us think on the great things God has done for us in His word and in our lives.
Let us also examine our lives by looking at the fruit of the spirit found in Galatians 5:22-23. While we are not perfect, our lives should reflect love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. If we find we are far from these attributes or still need some help to move in this direction, ask God because HE is faithful. He wants each of us to walk in His will and in His way. He wants to use each of us to glorify the Father with our lives. The only way this is possible is through HIM. Do you feel as if you are walking in the plan God ordained for your life? Some may answer with a resounding “yes,” while others may so no or I’m trying. Where ever we are today, we are still alive, and God will help us to get on his plan. His plan will lead to contentment and give us peace as we walk through this journey called life.
