Do you ever struggle to hear God? I have at different times in my life. Sometimes I’ve had big decisions and I’ve asked, “Where are you Lord?” Even though I feel like he should have already responded, and I have not heard a word. I know my God is faithful. He has never let me down. That doesn’t mean I’ve gotten a thumbs up on everything I’ve wanted to do, but one thing is for sure, God has always been faithful to me.
I hope we realize that God is always at work in our lives. Listen to these words of the song “Waymaker.” It goes, “Even when I don't see it, you're working; even when I don't feel it, you're working; you never stop, you never stop working.” You may not hear the answer, but God loves each of us with an everlasting love, and maybe we need to lay our questions down for now. There is something better than knowing the answers. Trust Him in the silence; He will give us strength and we will grow in our relationship with Him. Keep the faith.
When we are listening for an answer, it is the perfect time to devote ourselves to Him every day. In the past, there have been times that I’ve been disappointed, but I’ve learned to turn to Him anyway. Don’t start trying to figure everything out; get into the Word! The Bible is His love letter to us, so there are plenty of answers throughout those 66 books. For instance, “Be still and know that I am God, in Psalm 46:10. Let’s look at Psalm 37:4. “Delight thyself also in the LORD; and he shall give thee the desires of thine heart.” What about James 4:8? “Draw near to God and He will draw near to you.”
Sometimes we must get quiet if we are going to hear the voice of God. In First Kings 19, a word came to Elijah. He had been seeking God, but the wind came, and He was not in the wind. Next, an earthquake came and God was not in the earthquake, and then the fire came, and God was not in the fire. Verse 12 tells us that after all of those boisterous things, God came with a “gentle whisper.”
Today it seems the busyness of life may be representative of the wind, earthquake, and fire. Let’s reflect on our lives, and change the things that prevent us from hearing the Lord Almighty. We cannot have a sold out relationship with God if we are always on the run. Stop. Rest in Him.
My prayer is that we will begin to trust God for who He is rather than what He does. This is an invitation to build our faith; He is truly enough for us to get through each and every day. He died for our sins; He loves us with an everlasting love; we are more than conquerors through Him. Don’t worry! God is faithful. While we are listening for the gentle whisper, let us devote ourselves to Him.
