God is good all the time and all the time God is good. How many times have we said that sentence? Truly he is a good, good Father!
I recently heard an interview where a singer offered some advice to a new Christian band. The question went something like this. “What advice do you have to someone who is just starting out on the road?” Her reply. “Never forget that God is good.”
My first reaction to that statement was we all know that God is good. Then I began to think of the curve balls in life. Even though things may get difficult at times, let us remember that our God is good.
James 1: 16-18 tell us, “Don’t be deceived, my dear brothers and sisters. Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. He chose to give us birth through the word of truth, that we might be a kind of first fruits of all he created.”
What powerful words! James warns us not to be deceived. I believe he is warning us to not grow prideful and think we obtained all of the good things on our own. Every good thing in our life is a gift from God. Take a moment and think of His wonderful gifts. He gave us our children; He provides a roof over our heads, a car to drive, and we have food to eat. We are blessed in our homes, our communities, our state, and our nation. Let us focus on the good gifts from above.
Verse 17 lets us know that God never changes. He loves us yesterday, today, and tomorrow. He will not leave us or forsake us. He is completely dependable, and we can trust everything He tells us in His word. While verse 18 is a wonderful reminder that we become His when we accept Him as our Lord and Savior. That’s the best inheritance that we will ever encounter. We have a relationship with the Lord on this earth, but we will spend eternity with Him!
What about those times when it seems as if life is not going as we plan? Will we trust God? Can we muster up enough faith to believe that God is working all things for our good? We will have troubles and trials, but hold on, the good, good, Father is on the way.
I’ve never had a financial need that God has not met. That doesn’t mean I’ve been able to buy everything I want, but Almighty God has taken care of the needs of my family.
There’s never been a time when God has led me down the wrong path. In fact, He gives me the wisdom to know what I should do and when I steer clear of something that may even seem good. There has never been a time when God deserted me, and I’m sure you will agree. There is nothing like His presence.
My prayer is that we will follow God’s path, stay the course by seeking God’s will, and may we always remember to trust Him because he is a good, good Father.
Sherry Lewis is associate pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.