God is good all the time and all the time God is good. How many times have we said that sentence? Truly he is a good, good Father!

I recently heard an interview where a singer offered some advice to a new Christian band. The question went something like this. “What advice do you have to someone who is just starting out on the road?” Her reply. “Never forget that God is good.”

Sherry Lewis is associate pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.

