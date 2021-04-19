As I whizzed around this car and that one at Banks Crossing, I decided to take another route home. Would you believe when I started my journey, I didn’t even go the route I planned? I found myself taking the longer way home because I missed my turn.
I quickly found out that my path back to Maysville, wasn’t a mistake; it was God’s timing. I found myself driving behind a long, rickety trailer. I began to examine the contents from afar. I began to wonder what brought the fellow driving the truck to a new beginning.
It was more than admiring a painting, God spoke to me through the furnishings of a household. I wondered if it was his decision to move, or had he been forced to leave due to an eviction or a divorce. I wondered if his family had bought a home, and they were getting a fresh start. Whatever the reason, several pieces of this man’s life were before me.
When I looked at the bedroom furniture, I wondered if his family went to sleep in the peace of the Lord, or did they struggle and toss and turn all night. I saw the kitchen table, and thought about family suppers. Did laughter resound through the house at supper time? Was there enough food, or was there a struggle to have food on that table each night? Most importantly, did the family sit around that table and enjoy each other? Did they have guests where a mother made her grandmother’s famous mac-n-cheese? Did they pray before they dove into a meal?
When I saw the washer and dryer, I thought about the mountain of clothes moms generally wash each week. Did a mama with a million tasks, pull clothes from one to the other, to serve her family.
It’s amazing what the Lord revealed to me on the long way home. At times we can barely pay the bills, and at other times, we stand in shock because we’ve been laid off from our jobs. While all of this may be hard to comprehend at times, the most important thing to remember is that God is with us.
My God will never leave us or forsake us! Because of God Almighty, I am more than a conqueror, and all things are possible with Him. Lastly, I know that He will give me the desires of my heart.
While I had a very short snippet of another family, I doubt I’ll ever see that person again. God used him to teach me a lesson, and God reminded that people go through the issues of life, but He will never leave us of forsake us, and all things are possible with him. I know he will give us the desires of our hearts. Today, whether you find yourself on the mountain or in the valley, it’s never too late to call on God.
