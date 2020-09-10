I saw a post on social media and I was so excited. I’ve known Mary for years, and when you see God do a great miracle in a person’s life, that is cause to praise the Lord. I’m talking about salvation, deliverance, and total restoration for her family. Still Mary needed financial stability. After all, she has a freshman in college. God came through for Mary once again, as he opened the door for a new job. Not just any job; it’s a job that the Lord had to provide, but that’s generally how it goes. If the ordinary things happen in our lives, people could think we’ve done them on our on, but there is no escaping the extraordinary work of Almighty God.
The day before I had the opportunity to hear the testimony of a 43 year old woman who was recently delivered from addiction. The tears welled up in her eyes as she talked about how she’d let her kids down, and more importantly she’d skipped out on God. Brandy impressed me because she’d forgiven herself and even said “I’m proud of myself.” It all began when she called on the Lord, and she gives him all the praise for bringing her out of such a dark place. In fact, she said, “God has set me on fire! I will spend the rest of my life testifying about his grace and mercy in my life.” During her testimony she clinched a handwritten note she received from her 22 year old son. She’d made his lunch and had the coffee maker ready to go when he woke up that morning. I wish I could remember exactly what it said, but it goes something like this, “I’m glad you are home.” He also thanked her and said, “I love you.” That’s a treasure to anyone who feels as if they have let their children down. I know God is working!
God has also been at work in my life. The song “Waymaker” reminds me that he is always at work in our lives. He’s a “Way maker, miracle worker, promise keeper, light in the darkness…….My God, that is who You are……..”
You know God is at work in my life as well. I’ve tried to convince him of a few things over the years, but it is when I surrender that the true work begins. I can’t be in charge of my life; I don’t want to be in charge of my life, and He let me know He’s in charge when He answered more than one “major” prayers for me. I gave a health issue to the Lord and he handled it. I had a financial issue, and when I stopped trying to orchestrate it, God showed up and showed out!
I want to encourage everyone who is seeking help from the Lord. You may not see it, but He is nearby and your answer are on the way. Just like the song continues, “Even when I don’t see it you’re working. Even when I don’t feel it you’re working. Never stop. Never stop working.”
