As we celebrated Father’s Day last week, I was reminded that some people no longer have an earthly father. My hope is that these people will be comforted by our Heavenly Father. When we are born into the kingdom, we are His children.
John 1:12 reminds us that “all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God.” While 1 John 3:1 says, “See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God.”
So many of us are thankful for our earthly fathers; some are here while others have gone to be with the Lord, and I praise the Lord for the impact our dads made on our lives. I am especially grateful for our parents who pointed us in the direction of abundant life on earth and in heaven.
Think about it! We may inherit money, land, homes, and possessions, but there is no greater gift than our inheritance we received because God sent His son, the spotless, sinless, lamb of God, to die for our sins.
Hebrews 9:22 confirms that blood was required for restoration. “In fact, the law requires that nearly everything be cleansed with blood, and without the shedding of blood there is no forgiveness.”
God is our Redeemer. Because of His love for us, we have security. Scripture tells us that life is a vapor, and that this earth is not our home. Scripture further says, that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. So, hold on, brothers and sisters, keep the faith, because an eternity in heaven awaits us.
God is also our protector. He goes before us to ready hearts and minds for any situation in which we find ourselves. When we have a job interview, God will allow us to find favor with our potential bosses if the new position is in his will. If not, God has something greater. God also goes before us when an enemy tries to encamp around us. Time after time we see examples, and Scripture tells us that God will fight for us.
God is our provider. Yet again, Scripture reminds us that we will have food to eat, a roof over our heads, and clothes to wear. When we serve Him, He will make a way when there seems to be no way. At times, God does the miracles Himself, such as an unexpected check arrives in the mail. At times, God moves on the hearts of people to help us. No matter what happens, God will make a way; let us trust in Him.
Whether or not we have an earthly father in our lives today, my prayer is we will not forget the love of our Heavenly Father. He formed us in our mother’s womb, He goes with us through this life, and He has given us an inheritance like no other.
