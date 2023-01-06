Christian ministries are alive and well in Banks County, and during 2022 these organizations have been working hard to meet the needs of our community and beyond.
The Banks County Christian Learning Center started in 2021, but the ministry continues to grow and expand. It is a God thing when middle and high school students are allowed to take Bible classes during the school day. Student are bused to the Learning Center in Homer where they hear the gospel of Jesus Christ from church leaders throughout the community.
Leader’s say, “it is so exciting to see these students dive into God’s word and really learn what it says and how it applies to their lives even now!”
The ministry is already seeing the fruits of their labor, with leaders stating: “We have had students make decisions to give their heart to the Lord as well as others choose to follow him more closely.”
In Lula, Loads of Love, a part of Love Your Neighbor Ministry, is another ministry that continues to be the hands and feet of Jesus. Loads of Love provides laundry assistance to Lula residents in need. They meet them at the local laundry mat armed with quarters, detergent, and dryer sheets for participants to wash two loads of clothes. They even offer pick up and drop off service to the elderly, shut-ins and those with physical disabilities.
In December, Loads of Love partakers were served up pork sandwiches and all the fixings, and on another cold Friday morning they enjoyed warm breakfast. During the recent cold snap, the Love Your Neighbors Ministry brought a mobile clothes closet that included coats, hats, blankets, and hand warmers to those in need. Loads of Love is meant to “lighten your load.”
Get Real in Baldwin has been around for 20 years, but the ministry is still hard at work to meet the needs of people both far and wide. It is their desire to “bring HOPE to families in need,” through relationship building, public school assemblies, distribution of food, shoes, clothing and working with local ministries to hold community events. Leaders say if a person is ready to roll up their sleeves and lend a hand, it would be much appreciated.
Get Real also sponsors outreach programs in New Orleans and an annual trip to Kentucky. While they pack up food, clothes, and toys for those children, without a doubt, God touches and blesses volunteers in a mighty way. We all know you cannot outgive God.
The reach of this ministry is not contained inside the United States. They have worked to share God’s word, build relationship with teenage girls, have health fairs, and share Jesus on the streets and orphanages in Jamacia. When those doors were shut, it would take another miracle for the relationships to continue. We all know we serve a miracle working God, and He proved it again. The teens of Jamaica decided they wanted to raise money and do a mission trip, and guess where they wanted to go? You have got it. Those kids headed straight to Georgia to reunite with Get Real. The Jamaica teens spent two weeks traveling around blessing our communities by sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ in song.
This year, God has continued to use ordinary people to do extraordinary acts of love for His kingdom. Let us celebrate what has taken place, but let us also begin to think what we can do in 2023, to further the gospel of Jesus Christ.
