I recently heard a story about a church who just voted in a new pastor. He came to preach in the interview process, but everyone waited with anticipation as it came time for his first sermon after he was hired.
As people flocked into the congregation, there were some members, some who came occasionally, and others who had never dawned the doors of that church. On this day, there was a special fellow who had come in. I heard that some people were dismayed that the visitor picked that day or all days to show up.
He was upkept and looked as if he hadn’t had a bath in a week or two. Surely, he must be from the tent city on the other side of town. No one had a word to say to him; there were no greetings, and no one took a moment to shake his hand. Although some people starred at him intently as he slowly walked to the front pew and had a seat. Wait. That is where Mr. and Mrs. Jones sit every Sunday. The usher quickly took action and shuffled the fellow to the back of the church. After that, everyone seemed to settle in.
In a matter of minutes, the choir director welcomed the congregants as he belted out, “When we all get to heaven.” Then they continued with the order of the service. When it came time for the new pastor to take the stage a fellow in the back began to gallantly walk down the center aisle.
It wasn’t just any man; it was the unkept visitor that church members didn’t quite know what to do with. He was not one of those people who didn’t fit in; he was the new pastor of the church. Of course, the deacons were in on the surprise and that church became one of the humblest churches in the city. God used the pastor to help people start seeing others through God’s eyes rather through their own.
Some of us would say no way would that happen in our church. We could be quick to judge the church goers but let us take a moment to reflect on how we treat others.
In the days in which we live, people who walk through the church doors are going to look different. In the world we live in people are going to act different. Although, our mission is to get them to the feet of the Savior.
When people come into our building or drive up in their boats or cars for worship on the water, they should feel the love of Christ. When we meet others in the grocery store of the doctor’s office may we remember the condition we were in when God found us. Let us not forget that God is love and if people don’t feel God’s love from us, where should they turn?
May we all remember that we were once lost and undone. We may have not looked like it on the outside, but we had the filth and shame of sin on the inside. Thanks be to God for His wonderful grace! He cleaned us up on the inside and that helped us to change the way we walk, the way we talk, the way we live on the outside
Today, I pray that God will use us to minister to the rich, the poor, and everyone in between. Let us remember that Jesus died for all of us and it’s not His will that anyone should perish. He wants all of us to meet Him in heaven on that glorious day.
