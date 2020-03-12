At times I’ve talked to people who think they have to clean up their lives before they start a relationship with Jesus. I do my best to convince them that He will meet us exactly where we are. We will never be good enough without the righteousness of Christ.
There is a beautiful example found in John 4 when Jesus encounters the woman at the well. It’s the middle of the day, and she is drawing water from the well of Jacob. I’ve often heard that she chose her time wisely so she could discretely get her water without the locals being there because of her reputation.
Just like each of us, Jesus knew exactly who she was and He knew of all her sins and mistakes. Nonetheless, he goes to the well and began a conversation with her. “Will you give me a drink?” Jesus asked. The Samaritan woman said to him, “You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman. How can you ask me for a drink?” (For Jews did not associate with Samaritans).
Oh, but he had her on his mind well before he walked up to that well. Verse 4 tells us, “He needed to go to Samaria. “Yet again, we see that the Lord will go the extra mile to change the lives of any and every one.
The woman’s sins did not hinder Jesus, nor will our sins hinder the love of the Lord, and He will reach out to us. He was well aware that she had five husbands, and the man she was living with at the time, was not even her husband. Jesus came for sinners….the liar, the murderer, the gossiper, the idol worshipper, and every other sin.
The woman’s nationality did not hinder Jesus, and our skin color or nationality will not divide us from Christ. Because of his grace, mercy and love, salvation and eternal life are available to all of us, no matter what limitations we may believe we have.
Then Jesus began to tell her of the living water, a water in which she will never thirst again. The same invitation is available to all of us today. Let us believe on Jesus. May we confess our sins to Jesus, and the living water will take us beyond the grave. It will carry us into eternity.
An encounter with Jesus changed her life forever. The woman who was once shamed into staying away from people, left her water at the well and fled to town to tell everyone. “Come see the man who told me everything I ever did? The Samaritans made their way to him. “Many of the people believed in him because of the woman’s testimony.” They urged Jesus to stay longer, and because of His words more and more people believed in Him and they said to the woman. “We know that this man really is the Savior of the world.”
While this story started with a life of sin and evil, just like us, but it ended much differently. Not only did this woman believe, a host of others came to know the Lord as well. I am rejoicing today because God Almighty will meet any of us right where we are and change our lives forevermore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.