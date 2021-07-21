As children, most of us grew up with a set of boundaries. These boundaries show us limits to keep us safe and healthy.
Our parents warned us to look both ways before crossing the street, and when we were smaller, I’m sure they wanted to hold our hand. Most parents teach their children to eat healthy, you know, don’t start with an ice cream sundae! As grandparents, sometimes that rule goes out the window, but generally we want to model healthy eating because these habits will eventually become a lifestyle.
Let’s move on to the teenage years. We don’t want our children texting while driving. We also give our teens advice on friends. We may even quote a Scripture. “Bad company corrupts good character,” according to First Corinthians 15:33.
I hope we all realize that Almighty God sets up boundaries for Christians and shows us how to live an abundant life on earth and an eternal life in heaven. We have the Ten Commandments, the Beatitudes, and reminders on how to grow in intimacy with the Lord and make an eternal difference in our life and the lives of others.
First, let us be doers of the Word, not just listeners. It great to attend church or watch a service online, but there is more to it that an “Amen.” Let us pick up our Bible and ask the Lord to speak to our hearts and show us great and mighty things. James 1:22 says, “Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.”
Next, we should establish healthy boundaries when we obey the Word. Galatians 5:16 tells us to walk by the Spirit and we will not gratify the desires of the flesh. “For the flesh desires what is contrary to the Spirit, and the Spirit what is contrary to the flesh.” When our desires line up with the Sprit, we seek to know Him better. That’s when the things of earth grow strangely dim, because life in Christ Jesus will always be amazing. I didn’t say we would not have problems, but God walks with us through the ups and downs, the trials and tribulations, and heartaches as they come and as they go. Yes, He is always orchestrating good things in our lives. In other words, life’s issues will come and go, but our relationship with the Lord will last forever.
We should meditate on the Word. Psalm 119:11 says, “Your word I have treasured in my heart, that I may not sin against You.” God has calmed many a storm in my life, when I remember His words.
Our relationship with the Lord is the most important relationship any of us will ever have. So, be careful, don’t put anything before God’s plan. As we continually live in his grace, mercy, and love, and follow His plan, He will take care of all our issues. He will heal bodies. He will restore relationships. He will change us from the inside out, and we will have a desire to follow Him about everything else.
My prayer is that we will accept God’s boundaries with open arms because they are always meant for our good.
