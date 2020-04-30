I looked into this sweet young ladies eyes as she stood with her soon to be husband on their wedding day. It wasn’t what they had planned, but they moved forward with their special day with less than ten people at a social distance.
If I attend a wedding, rest assured I know the bride or groom very well, and this was no exception. My four year relationship with the bride, Gabby, had been very special to me from the start and it still continues to this day.
Let’s go back four years. I stood with her, and prayed with her on her very first day at New Beginnings Ministries. It’s not often that I see God change a client’s life from the very beginning until they walk out of the program and continue their new life in Christ Jesus. Although God gave me that opportunity with Gabby.
That first night she was anxious about being in the program. This was all new to her, and to complicate matters even further, she had to leave her toddler behind.
I’ll never forget it. She wrestled with walking out that door and going back to be with her baby who stayed with a family friend. Gabby had known her share of heartache; she’d already lost her mom and dad, and she didn’t want to lose her daughter, but by the grace of God she stayed. That was a defining moment of her living in obedience to God, and trusting Him more than what she wanted.
Generally speaking a mom may be able to receive their children into the ministry at around 30 days, but God moved quickly in Gabby’s situation. Her daughter was living at the ministry within a week or two. That’s almost unheard of, but we know, nothing is impossible with God.
Oh this young lady won my heart early, and I had the opportunity to watch her grow in the Lord week after week. There is just something about these ladies; the worries, hardships, and pain of the past dissipate with time, and the glory of the Lord begins to shine through them. I can rarely think of a greater blessing.
After a period of time, Gabby got a job while she was still in the program. Honestly, her job was the cream of the crop. I don’t mean it was easy, but it was one of the best paying jobs that we have to offer. Yet again, God continues to bless my sister as she continues to live in obedience.
It’s been a year or more since Gabby got a place of her own and went from being a temporary on her job to a permanent employee. Oh the work of Almighty God does not end there. Guess who she met at work? She met her future husband, the man she married last week.
I am so thankful that God can turn things completely around for anyone who is willing to submit to him. First, Jesus Christ saved her soul and she found new life in him. Next, she has the opportunity to be a godly mother to her child. Then, she found a godly man in which to build a family. Keep in my we prayed for her to have a family years ago since her parents had already passed away. Finally, I heard the sweetest words from the groom’s mom. “Today, I got me a daughter!”
I pray Gabby’s story will encourage each of us. Let us not forget that we can always trust the Lord to work on our behalf. He will orchestrate great in mighty things.
