“Nate. Nate. Come in here. They are beautiful, beautiful,” screamed my three-year old granddaughter, Rylee, as she ran through the kitchen as I took the sugar cookies out of the oven. It was quite the process to get to that point. Just minutes earlier, they mixed the ingredients using five or six utensils then each had a rolling pin to get their dough ready to use the cookie cutters to make those perfect holiday shapes.
That was just one incident in what seemed like a million as our grands came to visit last week. Chris and I dropped everything for this opportunity to keep them for several nights because we know these moments will not last forever. We have learned they are most important, and we know time does not stand still.
I often tell others that we should, “cherish every moment.” Kids grow-up and it seems you get a second chance with the grands. While mine grandchildren are just five and three years old, it seems like yesterday when we brought them home from the hospital. Hearing the pitter patter of little feet running through the house continues to be priceless.
I believe in being a dedicated employee and I always do my best to when I am on the job but let us be careful not to let our jobs consume us. Don’t get me wrong; I know there will be times when we have an obligation at work, but don’t let that be the norm. Looking back on my career, I have had some great jobs, but the minute I left that position, another person was hired and the job went on without missing a beat. What we cannot get back are those special moments with those special people we call family.
I’ve also learned plenty of advice from others over the years. My dad is known for a quote that’s become very noteworthy in Acworth. In fact, you will see his church family wearing T-shirts to help get the word out. Dad says, “Serve God. Work Hard. Live Clean. Those are the components of a happy, successful, and rewarding life.” I believe we can trust him on this. He is 86; he doesn’t have to take any medication, and he walks three miles a day, six days a week. Of course, he takes off on Sunday when he serves at his church.
If you look in Scripture, you will see Dad got the advice from his Heavenly Father. God tells us to serve Him with all our heart. God tells us that, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart.” God also tells us to honor God with our bodies and how do we do that? We live a clean life. We are careful about what we eat, drink, and what goes in our hearts and minds. May we never forget that our body was bought at a price, and we are to honor God with our bodies.
As I have reflected on my week and some of the great advice I have heard over the years, I thought back to a visit a dearly loved boss. The once vibrant lady had all but lost of ability to walk across the room although her mind was very clear. She leaned in that day and said, “Sherry, go where you want to go while you are still able,” as she encouraged me to make out a bucket list and start checking off my list.
Finally, Chris and I visited some friends in South Georgia, and I will never forget what Calvin Watson, a rancher, said to me that day. We were going on a horseback ride at his farm. I wanted the oldest and slowest horse of the bunch. I had ridden many horses back in the day, but it had been a while, so he showed me the ropes and leaned in. “Be careful because on any given day a horse can kill you.” I survived that day and I do not think I’ve been on a horse since that day, nor do I plan to do so.
My prayer for each of today is that we will be mindful of the time we have and spend it well; let us be about the Father’s business and doing His will.
