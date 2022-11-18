“Nate. Nate. Come in here. They are beautiful, beautiful,” screamed my three-year old granddaughter, Rylee, as she ran through the kitchen as I took the sugar cookies out of the oven. It was quite the process to get to that point. Just minutes earlier, they mixed the ingredients using five or six utensils then each had a rolling pin to get their dough ready to use the cookie cutters to make those perfect holiday shapes. 

That was just one incident in what seemed like a million as our grands came to visit last week.  Chris and I dropped everything for this opportunity to keep them for several nights because we know these moments will not last forever. We have learned they are most important, and we know time does not stand still. 

