We have thousands of things to be thankful for each day. We get so busy at times; it can be easy to fail to recognize the blessings that come our way. Whether big or small, as Thanksgiving comes our way, it is the perfect time to reflect on God’s blessings on our lives.
Where would any of us be without the Lord? I am thankful for the gift of eternal life and the hope of heaven. When we truly wrap our minds around this, we know we are going to make it no matter what comes our way.
I thank God for the gift of family. It’ s amazing to think that God can put complete strangers together to marry and from that union we see children and grandchildren who become more of God’s greatest blessings. Although family do not stop there. I am thankful for aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and other relatives that I can visit with, talk to or text with, and for those people I am so encouraged.
God has also blessed us with a church family. He gives us all gifts and talents and sends us into the House of the Lord where we join with other believers to do the Kingdom’s work. Yes! God entrusts us to be His ambassadors and carry His Word through the hedges and the highways. When I am in the perfect will of the Father, I am completely satisfied. I also know that when I set out to bless others, God is going to bless us in unimaginable ways; for this I am so grateful.
I also thank God for my work family. Yet again, God puts total strangers together to do a job, but how many times, do these people become our friends? Yes! They may become our greatest encouragers and sometimes we get very blessed, and He puts us right beside a prayer warrior. So, whether we are happy in our job or if we hope for something else, be sure to take a closer look. God has a purpose for us during this season, and God is going to do something great if we will allow Him to work in His timing.
These are great and mighty blessings from the Lord, but let us not forget so many other benefits. I have jumped in my car all year long and it cranked right up and I have driven short distances and a lot of miles and He has protected me.
Yes, I am thankful that I have a safe place where I can step away to rest and relax. I am thankful for my home, and everything God has put in it. God blessed me with the funds to furnish my house, He has put food in my pantry, and as I look around, I see benefit after benefit from my Lord.
I cannot forget the nudge of my kitty when I walk in the door; I cannot forget a hot cup of coffee with extra creamer when I wake up in the morning. I love my flannel pants and sweatshirts; I love my fluffy socks that I slip on first thing in the morning. I am thankful that I can ease into my recliner and just sit down and relax. This is just a drop in the bucket! My list could go on forever.
During this time of Thanksgiving, I hope we will all reflect on God’s amazing work in our lives. Without a doubt, we are truly blessed.
Sherry Lewis is pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.