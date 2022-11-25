We have thousands of things to be thankful for each day. We get so busy at times; it can be easy to fail to recognize the blessings that come our way. Whether big or small, as Thanksgiving comes our way, it is the perfect time to reflect on God’s blessings on our lives.

Where would any of us be without the Lord? I am thankful for the gift of eternal life and the hope of heaven. When we truly wrap our minds around this, we know we are going to make it no matter what comes our way.

Sherry Lewis is pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and is a resident of Maysville.

