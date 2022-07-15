I pulled into a friend’s yard the other day, and I was amazed at size of the family garden. I think it tripled in size from last year. “Now there is a garden that was planted by someone who buys a lot of groceries,” I said while getting out of my car.
It wasn’t until I started raising my family that I began to realize the value of a garden. I’ll admit when I was growing up my family was a bit spoiled. My Maw Maw and Papa Thompson grew two large gardens, and they provided fresh veggies for my mom and her two sisters. So, they planted enough to feed four families. I remember standing at one end of a corn row and I could never see the end. It seemed to go on for miles.
Those were some of the best days of my life. We would sit under the old oak tree and shuck corn for what seemed like forever. The we’d shell butterbeans and snap green beans while gathered together on that big ole back porch. My thumb and index finger would be sore for days, but those were precious moments. I can envision Papa Thompson in long work pants and a blue checked, long sleeve shirt plowing, then weeding, and harvesting the items that were blessings from the Lord above. I remember Maw Maw in her homemade bonnet and apron around her waist. Those two worked their fingers to the bones to make a beautiful life for us.
I can also remember the squash, okra (which I never liked until I was 30 or so), green beans, peas, butter beans, cucumbers and tomatoes which I’ve come to refer to golden nuggets on a vine. I didn’t know how good we had it because our grandparents blessed us abundantly with food on our table during the summer but throughout the year. Maw Maw canned, pickled, and froze all sorts of stuff to help us make ends meet. I’ve even watched he dry peeled fruit on cardboard boxes in the back of the car.
I’m not sure I truly appreciated all of their efforts until Chris and I had a few gardens. The Lord blessed us with buckets of corn, and so much squash that I could probably write a cookbook called, “Squash in 30 Ways.”
As I ride by the rows of vegetables around the county, I have such sweet memories. First of all, I am so thankful that my grandparents took it upon themselves to contribute to our well-being. They made sure we ate healthy and helped my parents save at the grocery store. Next, I’m thankful that I learned how to plant and tend to a garden; it gave me a true appreciation to people who do this every year. It also made me miss those homegrown fruits and vegetables when we started buying them from the store. Don’t get me wrong. When the shelves are filled with plump, juicy vegetables; I am delighted and I can make do with a tube of frozen corn and a pack of frozen green beans, but it’s not quite the same. I’m convinced it’s the time, the effort, the love, and the comradery that goes into feeding a family that makes gardening great.
