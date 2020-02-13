Have you ever stood in the gap for a person who needs a touch from the Lord? At times we may find ourselves going through a battle, but thanks be to the Lord, we do not have to go through the battle alone. God sends prayer warriors who will pray on our behalf. During that time we stand in the gap.
Almighty God is the greatest example. After the fall of man there was a great divide. We were sinners in need of a Savior. The blood of an animal would only be a temporary fix, but when Jesus came on the scene things changed. Jesus, the lamb without spot or blemish, was crucified for our sins, but the grave could not hold him down. On the third day, he rose again, and each of us is offered the chance for a personal relationship with Him. While this relationship will give us abundant life on earth, it will carry us to heaven one day.
God also allowed people to stand in the gap for others. He used Joseph to stand in the gap for his family even though his brothers had once tried to kill him. God restored this family after Joseph exchanged evil for good, and I know it was by the grace of God. Esther also stood in the gap for her people when the enemy rose up and tried to destroy them. In Esther we read that she knew she could have been killed for her actions, but yet again, what the enemy meant for harm, Almighty God turned it around for good.
During the time in which we live, we need some sold out Christians who are willing to stand in the gap for friends, for family, and for this great nation. I confess that I often need others to stand in the gap for me, my family, or my friends. I have a trio of ladies who are sold out to the Lord, and my burdens seem lighter the moment I share my heart with them. First Timothy 2:1 encourages us to intercede for others, and I am thankful God blesses me with people who have a sincere heart before Him.
So where do you find yourself today? Are you willing to stand in the gap for a person in need? I can assure you there is someone who needs a person who is willing to seek God for them. I ask God to reveal the need to each of us and let us be quick to respond.
Today you may find yourself in the other category. You desperately need someone to stand in the gap for you. I ask God to help each of us find someone in which we can share our burdens and they will sincerely take them to the Lord.
We are in a win-win situation. It is such a blessing when we find other people who will pray for us, and I count it a double blessing when God allows us to stand in the gap for others who are in need.
