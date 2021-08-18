As soon as I found out I was going to be a grandparent, a thousand activities rushed through my mind. I wanted to do everything with my little buddy. We must go to the water slides; we can forget the amusement parks; what about tubing on the snow and rafting in the river? Of course, we can’t miss the Great Pumpkin train ride, or the Polar Express. What about hibachi, the Atlanta Braves, and Monster Jam?
Almost four years later, I’ve come to realize there is a time for the grandeur, but most of the time, it is a simple afternoon outside that makes for a perfect day, and I believe Nate would agree one hundred percent.
Actually, we’ve had many hours of fun without even leaving our property. We’ve pulled a blanket out in the yard and munched on the best ham and cheese sandwiches or a good old peanut butter and jelly. I’ve even introduced him to an Elvis Presley favorite: bananas and peanut butter. Well, that didn’t go over very well, but it’s grown on me over the years. We always have a bag of treats as well. We can have a five-course lunch most any time.
Beyond our palate, we’ve made piles of rocks and filled dump trucks to the brim; we’ve built many a dirt road, so our Hot Wheel sized cars could speed up and down the highway. I’ve learned when you give a child a minute, his imagination can fill up a day in a most awesome way.
If you want to leave your neighborhood, our Georgia State Parks can provide a variety of entertainment options. I’ve been buying us a Georgia Park Pass for a few years and that $50 is a fantastic investment. There’s paddle boating, small beaches, and plenty of picnic tables, and hiking trails. I’d say some of our best times come when we don’t spend a dime. I can’t say enough about the splash pads and the chilly rivers that are the perfect way to cool off in this August heat.
Hang on because help is on the horizon. Once September rolls in, and the temperatures cool off, it is time to head for the north Georgia mountains. I know some little ones that would love to jump on a hay ride that takes them straight through an apple orchard. What kid doesn’t love a crisp apple or any other delicacy that comes those Georgia apples? You’d better believe, I’m going to introduce my grands to those delicious homemade apple pies.
Once fall arrives there a so many festivals that are rocks throw from our neighborhoods. Whether our towns are celebrating the autumn leaves, the great pottery made right here in our area, arts and crafts, food trucks, or a hundred other things; let’s treat our family to some of the small things that make big memories that will last a lifetime!
