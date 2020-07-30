Teamwork is so important in life. It’s important at home, in the workplace, and in God’s Kingdom. It’s working together, effectively and efficiently, to achieve a goal. I always try to instill the importance of teamwork in my grandson, Nate, and I hope to do the same with Rylee when she gets a little older.
Nate is being raised as a country boy for sure. He and Zach work together to feed the animals each afternoon. One gets the water and the other gets the food for the dogs, and the result is two happy pups. Let’s not forget about the rabbit and the chickens. They take good care of all the pets…..together.
This year was the first year they’ve had a garden. Nate and his mom, Casey, planted seeds and watched them turn into plants before the family transplanted them into the ground. The result has been a bounty of squash, green beans, okra, corn, and this week, Nate got to eat his first homegrown watermelon.
Nate and Rylee work together in clean up the toys. Once their mom puts on the “Clean Up” song, everyone starts putting the toys where they belong. When I’m around, I’m a member of that team, and gather as many toys as possible to help the cause.
Last week I had the opportunity to spend a little time with the kids at the beach, and I saw teamwork at its finest. Let me clarify going to the beach with two people to sit on rented chairs is one thing. Going to the beach with children who need a whole bunch of stuff is completely different. I watched moms and dads struggle to pull a cart in the sand as it almost buried the wheels. The carts were loaded with chairs, boogie boards, floats, towels, coolers, and probably a lot of other stuff used to mark their spot at the beach. Collaboration was vital.
Then one day my grands and Casey arrived at the beach. We had some of the items listed above along with a whole bunch of snacks and lunch as well. Casey had a wagon for most of the stuff, and she pulled Rylee in it as well. Still Nate and I had to work in unity to get other items to the beach. “It’s going to take teamwork,” I said. Nate knew exactly what he needed to do! While getting all this stuff to the beach is tough; it is a lot more difficult when people start packing up a hundred things to leave the beach. Again, our teamwork prevailed.
God teaching us about teamwork in Scripture. He appointed a group of twelve and He made them fishers of men. In Mark 6:7a it says “Calling the twelve to him, he began to send them out two by two.”
In Ecclesiastes 4:9-10 God tells us that two are better than one. “When one falls the other will lift up his fellow, but woe to him who is alone when he fails and has not another to lift his up.”
My prayer is that we will model teamwork in our lives, and lead by example. May our families know the importance of collaboration in our everyday lives, and the importance of working together for the Kingdom of God.
