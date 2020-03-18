I walked into a local grocery store on Saturday evening to pick up a gallon of milk, and that store was a sight to behold. Empty shelves. People with their carts stacked to the brim, and limits on certain items. I’ll admit if I were looking at this coronavirus scare through the eyes of my flesh, I would be frightened, but that’s not the case. While I take notice of this new season in our state, our nation, and the world, my desire is to look through my spiritual eyes and they are fixed on Almighty God.
So many times in Scripture the Lord reminds us of the benefits for serving him. In John 16:33 Jesus spoke these words to his disciples. “These things I have spoken to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”
God’s peace passes all understanding, and it will allow us to go to bed knowing that He has everything under control. God’s peace will allow us to listen and read the latest news with a thankful heart because we are not going through these uncertain times alone.
This verse also reminds us to be of good cheer, because Jesus overcame the world. There is not one issue that takes our Lord by surprise. He has the answer to every issue we will ever face. He is the Great Comforter and He will see us through this virus, and His omniscience doesn’t end there. My prayer is that we will seek the peace of Almighty God during this time and for every situation we face throughout our lives.
During this time we may be anxious and afraid, but Our God will bring us through time and time again. Isaiah 41:10 says, “Fear not, for I am with thee.” At this moment, He reminds us that we are not alone. The inerrant Word of God says that He is with us. Let us call on him to help us during our times of need. “Do not be dismayed, for I am thy God.” Thank God we can depend on Him for daily bread and wisdom as we make so many decisions every day.
As the verse concludes I pray that we will take these words to the bank. “I will strengthen thee, yea I will help thee; I will uphold thee with my righteous right hand.” He is our strength! May we call on Him when we are unsure we can hold on. He is our help. When we feel like giving up, or when our hope is fading fast, call on the Lord, He will hold us up and help us to stand on the solid rock and the firm foundation today and every day.
As we watch the events unfold during this season, my prayer is that we will take hold of the peace of God, and it will sustain us. Secondly, don’t let fear creep in because HE has already overcome the world. He is our strength and our help during what seems like a crisis and forevermore. Let us keep our eyes on Almighty God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.