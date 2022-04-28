I just returned from a getaway with a group of Christian ladies. The fellowship was terrific! The food was amazing! The encouragement was needed, and most of all, the laughter was just like a healing balm to my soul. For that, I am truly thankful! God gave us this gift, and I pray we use it and use it often.
According to Proverbs 17:22, “A merry heart does good like a medicine.” Honestly, I’ve never taken any kind of medicine that calms me like good old-fashioned laughter. I call it old fashioned because it’s not about an ugly joke, it is not about an off-color remark, and it’s not about the misfortune of another person. It is about having a godly, good time, enjoying the company of others and the good things in life. I feel like I do need to confess right here. I don’t also chuckle in a group of people. There are times when I lay down for the night, and I just crack-up as I think back on the events of the day.
I confess! There are times when the weight of the world gets heavy. At other times I don’t think I have a reason to smile, but it’s in there somewhere, and it wants to come out. It may even start with a good cry, but God can use laughter to heal us.
Some of my greatest memories come when my cousin and I get together. Honest to goodness! There are times when we look at each other and we begin to laugh. We have some great memories, and I guarantee you we spend a lot of time with tears from the hysteria.
Can you believe our laughter gets us in trouble on occasion? When we traveled with my aunts, we’d get to snickering and they were sure we were laughing at their expense. I’d say ninety-nine percent of the time we were just giddy about life and loving our family time. Every once in a while, they were the cause of our chuckling.
I remember another friend tell me there is nothing better than a good belly laugh. I believe another word for that is to laugh out loud. It’s one of those times when the smile goes to giggle to downright hysteria, and there could be a snort in there before all is said and done.
My laughter has also caused me to inherit a nickname. It’s “Giggle Box.” I don’t really think it was all fun and games when that started. Let me explain. The later it gets and the more tired I am, uncontrollable laugher begins to flow from this vessel. It doesn’t get my any brownie points when my friends are trying to get some sleep, but I promise, I just can’t help it.
My biggest prayer of us this week is, “Lord don’t let us forget how to laugh.” I know God will touch and cleanse us with this incredible gift.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.