I’ve spent the last several days healing from an injury, and during my extra quiet time with God, He has reminded me of so many words of wisdom. I am encouraged, and I want to use these lessons to spread peace and contentment to others.

God reminded me that I am in ministry all the time. Second Corinthians 5: 19-21 tells us that God reconciled the world to himself in Christ. It took the blood of Jesus to give us an avenue to the Father. God says we should be committed to the ministry of reconciliation. He says, “We are ambassadors as though God were making his appeal through us.”

That verse sent me straight into a time of reflection on my life. Do others see Jesus in me? If I’m the tool the Lord is using, He must be the priority in my life. I cannot make it on my own!

God told me that faith will move mountains. Pray the Word of God; Pray the Will of God and He will move those mountains in our lives. For example, if we have a family member who needs salvation. We know it’s not His will that any should perish; He tells us to believe on the Lord and we will be saved. I’m convinced that God is going to move in lives like never before.

God urged me to pray His Word over my family as well. I’m no longer just saying bless them and protect them, but I have begun to speak the Word of God with boldness.

When I ask the Lord to protect my children, I speak Psalms 91:11. “Dear Lord, I ask you to command your angels to guard my children and my grandchildren (speak out each name) in all of their ways.”

At times we have people we loved who end up paired with a person who is not a good influence. We know it is God’s will to shut that door for good. That’s when we begin to pray Proverbs 13:20. “Oh God let my son walk with the wise and he will become wise.” Rejoice! God’s Word is true.

Let us pray that our children and grandchildren will honor their father and mother. Ephesians 6:2-3 tells us that this is the first commandment with promise. Our loved ones will have a long life and things will go well with them. Yes! I want my family to prosper. “Dear Lord let my family honor their parents. I thank you for the promises they will walk in.

I am so thankful that the Lord kindled something inside of me. I am an ambassador for Christ all the time and I know faith moves the hand of God. I pray we will never neglect the opportunity to pray the Word of God into the lives of those we love every single day.