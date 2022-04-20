So many thoughts crossed my mind as I reflected on Holy Week and Resurrection Sunday.
Think about it. The Lord knew everything about us. He knew the sins we would commit, and the way we would treat Him and the way we would treat others. Thanks be to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, that even though He knew how we would live, He still came to be the sacrifice for our sins. I owed a debt I would never be able to pay. When I accepted Jesus as my Savior, my sin debt, which was mighty, was paid in full.
Jesus also offers us abundant life on this earth. Yes, we will have difficulties, but He will be with each of us every single day. When we are lonely, He comforts us. When we need provisions, He supplies all of our needs. When we are sick, He heals us. When we need answers, He has every solution to every question. He has experienced every situation we will go through, and yet He remained sinless.
While Jesus lived upon this earth, He was the perfect role model and Scripture backs this up countless times.
When Jesus rode into town on Palm Sunday, He was praised. Everyone seemed to be on His side, and shouting, “Hosanna! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord,” according to John 12:13. Keep in mind; He knew how the table would turn in a matter of a week, but still, He was there to fulfill His purpose.
I begin to think about the people who were Christ’s closest friends. How did He eat a last meal with one who would betray Him? How did he wash those feet? No doubt, Jesus knows how it is to feel alone, but He knew the prophecy must be fulfilled, so each of us could have everlasting life.
Have you ever felt as if you needed just one friend? We called and call; we messaged and messaged, but there was no one to be found. What about Jesus in the Garden of Gethsemane? Matthew 26:36-42 records a conversation with Jesus and his friends, “My soul is overwhelmed with sorrow to the point of death. Stay here and keep watch with me.” When he returned to them, he found them sleeping. Jesus asked. “Couldn’t you men keep watch with me for one hour?”
During His prayer He asked, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me. Yet not as I will, but as you will.” Jesus knew all of the suffering and pain that was coming His way, but He knew I needed a Savior; He knew you needed a Savior, so He fulfilled the will of the Father.
As Resurrection Sunday has come and gone, I pray that we will remember the death, burial, and resurrection of our Lord. We should praise Him every day because we have forgiveness of our sins; we should rejoice always that we have a home in heaven, and may we never forget that we will reunite with Him and our loved ones who have gone on before.
May we never forget what the Lord has done for us. He is with us to help us when we are lonely, confused, in need of healing, or anything else. Jesus knows. Right now, He sits at the right hand of the Father, and the Holy Spirit is with us to comfort us no matter what comes our way. May Easter be alive in our hearts every day of the year. He is alive.
