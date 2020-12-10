Last week I made a decision that would cause me to take a big leap of faith. It was something I’ve been praying about, and I know God gives us the desires of our hearts. Still, as I debated the pros and cons in my mind, I felt a touch of anxiety. I’m didn’t linger there; I began to encourage myself in the Lord.
Immediately I put on some praise music and just reflected on the many times God has made a way for me when it seemed impossible. Yet this decision is a leap of faith, and one of the biggest decisions I’ve made in a long time.
Of course I started with Philippians 4:6-7. I’ve read this a hundred times; I’ve claimed it in my life before, and still it encourages me so much. The Scripture says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
That is a recipe for faith over fear; those are words that can send our anxiety packing if we hang onto them with all of our hearts. Don’t’ worry. Pray; have a grateful heart, and give our problems to Almighty God. Then we will know peace; not like the world gives; we will know the peace of God.
I also found a message online from Steve Furtick, lead pastor at the Elevation Church, and he was speaking on anxiety. I was not living the day in fear; I would not allow doubt to come into my mind, and God sent a message my way to help me in my time of need. Isn’t that the greatest! God loves us enough to reach out and help us in all sorts of ways. That’s my God.
We need to speak life into our situations every day. Proverbs 18:21 reminds us that the power of life and death is in the tongue. For example, “I don’t see how I am going to make it,” or “You are about to worry me to death.” How about, “Nothing ever works out for me.”
The pastor spoke something that day, and I have applied it to my life, and I believe it is an invaluable statement. Every time we speak death we should add another clause at the end of the sentence. “I don’t feel like getting out of bed today.” Now let’s add these words: and that’s the way I like it. What about this? “This job is driving me crazy……..and that’s the way I like it.” Nope!! That’s not true.
“I don’t feel putting one foot in front of the other,” and that’s the way I like it. Like me, I hope you will begin to realize all of the negativity we speak into our lives; let us stop it, and not let the devil coax us into buying in to his lies. Scripture says we can have an abundant life on this earth.
My prayer is that we will begin to take control of the way we speak. Let’s speak life. “I’m going to make it by the grace of God,” and that’s the way I like it. “I’m going to find favor with God and man,” and that’s the way I like it. Let us speak life and positivity over our lives and the lives of the ones we love.
