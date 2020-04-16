We need revival! Many of us are used to gathering in our local churches for a week of spirit filled services that encourage us, but that’s on limits for now. How can we have revival when our churches are not even opening for services?
As Christians, I am convinced God is nudging at our heartstrings; we need a personal revival in our hearts and in our homes. Oh friends, the church is not made of brick and mortal; it is the children of God.
Some of our lives have changed drastically over the last couple of months. No longer do I go into my favorite local restaurants; I no longer meander through the aisles of the local grocery stores, nor do I visit my friends and family. In fact, I work alone in my home many days because Chris is considered an “essential” worker. Oh but I am not alone. Where can I run from His presence? He is always with me, and I can tell you God wants to change our lives, not just for this season, but forevermore.
May we look for opportunities to grow closer to the Lord. Sometimes I think social media is the enemy, but I am amazed that Face Book has become a platform for the gospel of Jesus Christ. On Sunday, I had the opportunity to hear my son, Zach, teach Sunday school in South Georgia, and I had a chance to listen to his pastor bring the word. It didn’t end there. As I scrolled down my page, I saw Maysville pastors, Gainesville pastors, and my dad’s pastor who preached in Acworth, and that was just the tip of the iceberg. As I started my week, I saw godly servants singing and spreading the gospel in their homes. Now is definitely the time for all people to tune their ear to the Word of God. In these unprecedented times, I believe God is going to use this pandemic for good. People will be saved. Christians will commit themselves back to the Lord.
While we’ve slowed down a bit, may we began to seek God to satisfy our souls. He is an on time God. He wants to fellowship with us; let’s make the Lord a priority.
My life has changed, and at times I long for the normal, but God has woke me up during this season! I pray and ask God to reveal Himself to me in His word, and He has shown me great and mighty things. I can listen to “This in How I fight my Battles,” “Holy Water,” and “Raise a Hallelujah,” one hundred times a day if I choose to do so. I get out in my yard with my ear buds on and sing to the maker of heaven and earth, and it seems like I talk to God off and on all day. Yet again, I am reminded that He is the friend who sticks closer than the brother. I remember that He never leaves me, nor forsakes me. I have experienced his presence day and night. I pray that when our lives get back to “normal,” we will always allow God first place in our lives.
I believe we can all agree that we need revival in this land. My prayer is revival with start with you and me and spread throughout the land.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.