At one time or the other, we have all sought God for His will in our lives. God has a plan for our individual lives, and there's a plan for all Christians. When looking in the Scriptures, I am often reminded about our perfect role model, Jesus Christ, our Savior and our Lord.
In Matthew 5:13-16, the Lord tells us to be salt and light. In Bible times, salt was used as a preservative and as a flavoring to make foods taste better. In the world we live in today, we will be such an example to others when we hold on to God no matter what happens. It is our relationship with our Lord that helps us to persevere. When we are established in Him, we will not loose our saltiness. When salt is used to enhance flavor, it is pleasing. Let us look at our lives and hope we walk a walk and talk a talk that bring others closer to the Lord.
Verse 14 tells us that we are a light unto the world. We don't try to hide the light, by we put it on a stand, so it gives light to everyone in the house. Verse 16 says, "In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."
In these few verses, we see a few examples of how we should live our Christian lives. We should be like salt and enhance the kingdom, and we should be a light to this lost and ungodly world. We should be a light to our family and we should let our light shine wherever God sends us.
Other examples in Scripture can be found in Mark 5. We see that Jesus is met by a man with impure spirits. He lived among the tombs and no one could subdue him. I'd say that people had given up on him, and people most likely stayed away from him. Yet we see Jesus take time to not only speak to the man, but to free him of the spirits. When I read this parable, I feel like the Lord is reminding us not to judge people. Rather we should remember that God created each of us, and God has a plan for each of us. May our "there's not help for that person," or "he's not like us, so let's move to the other side of the street," be a thing of the passed. Let's ask God to help us to see people like He sees them. This is a perfect example that should tell us not to shun people; may we welcome the ones who are different from us. Let us be reminded that nothing is impossible with God. Just like the Lord saved us, it is not His will that any should perish, but all should come to repentance.
In Luke 8:43-48 we see a woman who has been sick for twelve years. She had been to doctor after doctor, and she got worse instead of better. In fact, she had spent all the money she had, and she was still sick. In that moment, she pressed in and touched the hem of his garment. She knew He was the Great Physician, and she had the faith to make things happen.
Here, the Lord shows us that He is faithful; never give up. Think about it. Would we continue to pray for something for 12 years, or would we give up on God? "It must not be God's will," are words we might have murmured. When in fact, we know God is the healer. Let us hold on to His unchanging hand. Jesus spoke to the woman and told her, "Daughter, your faith has made you whole."
My prayer is that each day we will ask the Father to let us be salt and light to everyone. What a blessing it will be when we see lives that are turned around and living for the Lord. This will always glorify the Father.
