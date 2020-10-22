“Hey Grammy can you hold me?” Those were some of the most precious words I’ve heard in a while. Although that was just the beginning of my week with the grands. “Hey Grammy will you read to me?”
Still, that wasn’t the end. ‘Hey Grammy will you sit with me? Can I kiss you? Can I have a bear hug?
These were not new questions, but I listened with a new perspective. Ever since I became a grandmother I have been smart enough to let the dishes pile up until they went to sleep, or step over the toys in the floor, and we’ve even started our meal with dessert a time or two.
Nate is not the only one who need me. At one Rylee actually yells, “Grammy,” in a loud and commanding voice and I’m quick to see what she needs. While she doesn’t have a lot to say at this point, she has a few choice words. My favorite thing is when she walks over to me and holds her arms straight up. I scoop up that little girls as quick as I can.
It was the words of a friend that really helped me to listen more closely and cherish the time with these children even more. My friend said, “You know I believe the grandchildren grow up faster that my children.”
That was a shocker! I blinked and my sons were men, and I’m not ready to see the same thing happen with Nate and baby Rylee. I want to savor every second like never before; I want to cherish every memory until we see each other again. I’ve already started counting the days.
As I reflect on our week together, I love the humility of little children. As adults we need or even want something at times, but pride gets in the way. We will suffer before we admit we need someone.
I love the kindness of the little ones. I cannot think of all the objects that have been handed to me over the last few days. These two have given me rocks, shells, grass, pine straw and I can’t forget Nate handing me a few mini-Moon Pies. He just wanted me to open them so he could have a snack, and of course he returned the wrapper to me when he finished. My pockets were stuffed some days, but I loved to be needed for one thing or another.
Also, I’m touched by the unconditional love of these babies. I’ve probably had a hundred jugs, and a few kisses on the cheeks. I’ve held their hands and kept them safe when cars were nearby. “I want you to hold me,” or “I want you sit with me.” It seems to me that all of these gestures let me know I am loved, and that’s an even more precious feeling as the years go by.
Jesus recognized the characteristics of children in Luke 18:16. It says, But Jesus called the children to him and said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these.” My prayer is that we will recognize the children in our lives. May we look for the gifts and talents God has given them and encourage them, and I pray we will remember that time literally flies. Let us love these gifts from God while they are in our care.
