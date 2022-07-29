As our faculty, staff, and students prepare to head back into classroom we need to pray, pray and pray some more. Without a doubt, prayer by faith moves the hand of God, and I know we all want these precious people to be blessed and highly favored during the 2022-2023 school year.
First, I prayer for our students as they get back into a regular routine and tackle the assignments in the classroom. We all have areas of strength and weakness. I know that from experience. I could fly through an English assignment while I could stare at a math problem with letters and numbers for quiet a while. I ask the Lord to give these students confidence to do their best. I ask Him to give them understanding in these areas like never before.
While academics is extremely important for our students, I ask that they will find favor with their teachers, administrators, and their peers. Over the years I have learned that some of my students face greater problems than writing a paragraph. There may be children who come to school hungry; there may be children who deal with instability in their home lives. At times their households may be without electricity or water; other students may babysit their siblings and come to school exhausted while other students may need to hear a kind word. I pray the adults in the classroom will be prompted by the Holy Spirit and recognize the reasons why students behave in certain ways.
I also ask the Lord to let kindness spread like wildfire among our students. I’ve never had a year in the classroom when I didn’t have a few students who would go the extra mile for the new student, the one who is dealing with anxiety or depression, and the student who was sad. I ask the Lord to continue to prompt a student to befriend another who is sitting alone at the lunch table or hanging by the fence during recess. I praise the Lord that I have consistently watched this happen over the years, and I know God will continue to use our children to minister to each other with kindness and love.
Every year when I received my rosters, I said, “Okay God! I know these students are with me for a reason. May your purpose be accomplished.” As teachers, we all have personalities that will fit so well with the students God assigns to us. I pray that the uncomfortable student will begin to shine this year; I pray that the student with anxiety will find the classroom to be a safe place when he or she will blossom and be filled with excitement to go to school each day.
Finally, I encourage our faculty and staff begin to pray for our students every day. Let us pray that God’s will can be accomplished in every area of our lives. Let us pray for safety and godly love among everyone associated with the school system. I know parents pray for their students but may they begin to pray for their friends. Let’s take it a step further and encourage our students to pray for the people God sends to learn alongside them this year.
It's going to be a great year! I pray that it is the best year ever!
Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and pastor of Water's Edge Ministry of Lake Hartwell.
