As our faculty, staff, and students prepare to head back into classroom we need to pray, pray and pray some more. Without a doubt, prayer by faith moves the hand of God, and I know we all want these precious people to be blessed and highly favored during the 2022-2023 school year.

First, I prayer for our students as they get back into a regular routine and tackle the assignments in the classroom. We all have areas of strength and weakness. I know that from experience. I could fly through an English assignment while I could stare at a math problem with letters and numbers for quiet a while. I ask the Lord to give these students confidence to do their best. I ask Him to give them understanding in these areas like never before.

Sherry Lewis is a resident of Maysville and pastor of Water's Edge Ministry of Lake Hartwell.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.