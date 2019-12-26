“Where is the one who has been born king of the Jews?” Upon seeing the star they began to seek the Lord. “We saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him,” according to Matthew 2. When King Herod heard the buzz, he began to ask questions, and the words of the prophet were read to him. “He would be born in Bethlehem, born to be a ruler, a shepherd of the people,” according to Micah 5:2.
Herod called the Magi and did his best to con them. “When did the star appear? Go and search carefully for the child; then report back to me so that I may go and worship him.”
The star went ahead of them until it stopped over the place where Jesus was. Verse 10 says they were overjoyed; they bowed down and worshiped him. They offered him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh, and they did not heed Herod’s request. The group had been warned in a dream to steer clear of him, so they returned to their country by another route.
While this story took place more than 2,000 years ago, it sends a great message to us, as believers, today.
First, do we still seek Him with all our hearts? The wise men kept their eyes on the star that led them straight to the Lord. Do we keep our eyes on the Lord? We may go through troubles in our lives, but when we keep our eyes on the Author and Finisher of our faith, we will continue on the straight and narrow path that leads us straight into the arms of Jesus.
Do we desire to worship and praise Him? Yes, we should bring petitions to the Lord, but it should not always be about what we need. May it be our heart’s desire to get into his presence with all honor, glory and praise.
Next we see that Herod tried to hinder their walk. Do we allow people, places and things to get in our way? Are we careful to heed the warnings of the Holy Spirit? God has a perfect plan for each of us. We will only know true contentment when we follow the path that he has perfected for us. I believe Herod was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. These Wise Men recognized his insincerity, listened to the instructions given in the dream and changed their direction on their trip back home. I ask God to give us wisdom and discernment so that we will not be hindered from doing the will of the father.
Finally, the Wise Men offered gifts, and it’s my prayer that we will do the same. “What in the world can I give Almighty God?” There are plenty of gifts that we can offer to him, but we will be the real benefactors. Let us surrender our lives unconditionally. I can’t think of a better life than one sold out to the Lord. We can be the hands and feet of Jesus. He came to earth as a servant, and we will be blessed beyond measure every time we love, serve and share with others. We will never out give God!
As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior this week, I pray that we are or will begin to live out our lives as wise men and women. May we seek him continually and live with a spirit of worship and praise. May we always keep our eyes on him and not be led astray. Like the Wise Men, may we realize Jesus is truly the greatest gift we could ever give or receive.
