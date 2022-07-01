Being a godly example is not always for the faint of heart. Sure, it’s easy when we find the right parking spot, our dinner comes out perfectly, and there isn’t a bit of traffic on the freeway. Well, that doesn’t sound like real life, does it?
The Lord continues to remind me that I may be the only Bible the people around me ever see. I was in a restaurant recently and our server was something else. Honestly, my order came out with items I’d specifically told her to leave off. I thought that was bad until I looked over at Chris; he ordered seafood and he was sitting over there eating chicken. If the truth be told, he doesn’t even like chicken! She did come back to bring Chris his correct order, and I just kept my mouth closed.
Then I thought of a conversation I had with a young grocery clerk earlier in the week. She proceeded to tell me how she gets chewed out most days and I can only imagine. Prices are up and quantity is down. I remember when sugar was a five-pound bag and a half gallon of ice cream was the norm. She is the person ringing up those items, and she takes money from the customers before they leave the store.
Whether we are in a restaurant or the grocery store or on hold awaiting a real person in customer service, we should be an example for Jesus Christ.
Let’s look at what the Bible has to say. In Galatians 5:22-23 Scripture tells us that we should be known by the fruit of the Spirit. “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.”
Imagine how our world could be if people, or just Christians, would get back to the basics, and use the word of God as our road map of kindness. I believe we would shock some people and plant a seed that leads others to Christ.
One of my favorite verses is found in Micah 6:8 where the Lord tells us how to treat others and how to treat Him. It says, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
In other words, we should want the best for people; we should not be out to hurt people, but treat them with respect and dignity. Next, we should love kindness. We should be good to other people. We should stop a rumor in its tracks; we should lift up other people and never forget God created each of us. Sure, they may need tweaking, in our opinion, but really, don’t we all. Finally, let us never forget to walk humbly before the Lord.
Every good thing in our lives comes from Him. We are successful because of Him. We have beautiful families because of him. We continue to take a breath because of Him, and we are nothing without Him.
As we encounter others, may we remember what Scripture tells us. My prayer is that we will continue to be a light for the kingdom, and treat others with the love Christ shows to us.
