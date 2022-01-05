As I looked back on 2021, I must admit I’ve seen the Lord work in many monumental ways. He’s worked in my individual life, in the lives of family members, and among the lives of my friends and even stranger.
I saw a magnificent move of the Holy Spirit just a couple of weeks ago, and it’s a memory that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I was with a trio of ladies who went to pray for a man in need of healing. I’ll be honest. While the doctor’s say there is no hope, we have not heard that from the Great Physician! So, we prayed. The Holy Spirit filled the room and before the prayer was finished a young man had accepted the Lord as his Personal Savior. Keep in mind; we didn’t go to lead a person to Christ that night, but the power of the Holy Spirit drew that young man unto Him, and he walked out a free man.
I will hold that memory in my heart because there may be times when I question God or wonder why He has not answered my prayers. At other times, I may think that I can’t do enough to lead a person in the right direction. Oh, but on that night, I saw the power of God! God is always enough! We desperately need the Holy Spirit at work in all our lives.
While I retired from my full-time job this year, the Lord also moved me from full-time pastoral ministry, but God is never finished with us. I’m thankful that I’m still involved in the lives of the women at New Beginnings although my role has changed a bit. As I began to seek the Lord, He pointed me into a ministry of intersession, and I’ve watched the Lord move mightily. I watched God answer prayers; at other times, He has given me the strength to hold on, and God continue to pray with fervor. I know He is faithful. We can depend on Him and in his timing.
God didn’t quit there. Before I completed my full-time assignment at the church, God had already opened another door which would allow me to play a part in building a ministry from the ground up, and He’s aligned me with another group of hurting women. God is on the look-out for willing people; I know He can do everything with or without my help, but praise the Lord, He has opportunities for us to use our gifts and talents in His honor. No matter what the year, each of us is an ambassador for Jesus Christ until we see Him face to face.
It is a great feeling to look back and see what God has done in and around us during 2021. He has healed us, made a way for us, and He has set us free. As we enter 2022, let us not forget He is a now God. Get ready because I know God is going to sustain us and amaze us in the coming year.
