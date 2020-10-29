So I’ve been wearing a face mask off and on for several months, and everyone around me has one on as well. Until recently, I’ve passed and repassed them without a second thought. Lately the Lord has moved on my heart. Now I look into the eyes of the people I meet, and many times I’ve been moved with compassion and the Lord let me know I can make a small difference in someone’s day.
There have always been hurting people in our communities. Today with sickness and lost jobs, and more responsibility being piled on others like never before, it is a time for us to focus on the one’s that the Lord puts in our paths.
One may think, how can I look to others, help others, encourage others at a time like this? I can testify that God will minister to us as we minister to others. Honestly, a person can’t help but feel better when encouraging others.
Let me just tell you a few ways in which the Lord has used me as I’ve looked into the eyes of the people. Just this week, I pulled up to the drive-thru to pick up some medicine. I’m telling you I had the sweetest young lady at the window. First, I wanted to cancel one of the prescriptions, then I wanted to see if Chris has any prescriptions ready. Not only was the cashier still smiling from ear to ear, I know she had waited on six cars in a row before I had a turn. ‘Thank you for your service with a smile. I just want you to know how much I appreciate your help today,” were my parting words. Wow! I loved seeing her face as I drove away.
Recently, I found out that a lot of waiters and waitresses make a tiny salary, and depend on our tips. With restaurants being closed for a while, and some just offering take-out, I can’t imagine how they make ends meet. I was out to dinner this weekend, and I looked into Allison’s eyes. She was a college aged woman, and I had a lot of questions that I never asked. How have you made it through the pandemic? Are you behind on your bills? Do you have little children? Really, I didn’t have to ask those questions because God moved on my heart to bless this young lady.
So far we’ve talked about the strangers in which we come in contact. Now it is time that we look into the eyes of our co-workers. First, let us praise the Lord that we have a source of income. Then let us size up the people around us. One or two may argue with their companions and try to smile all day at work. Others may be raising wayward children while asking God………..”What did I do wrong?” Let’s decide that we will not gripe and complain, but let us be the sunshine or better yet, the Sonshine, to the ones around us. Just look into their eyes, and God will show us what to do. It may be a smile; it may be a word of encouragement to say I know you work so hard. It doesn’t go unnoticed.
My prayer is that we will begin to look into the eyes of the people. As children of God, let us move on His behalf and make a difference at the world around us every day. Many times God will use us to make a lasting impact as we pass through this world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.