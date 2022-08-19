Not enough hours in the day; not enough days in the week. Our lists are so long at times, it’s hard to finish everything we think we should be doing. 

Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Then verse 2 continues, “There is a time to be born and a time to die.” In between these two events is the gift of time that God gives us every single day. Let us make sure our time counts. 

Sherry Lewis is pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.

