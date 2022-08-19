Not enough hours in the day; not enough days in the week. Our lists are so long at times, it’s hard to finish everything we think we should be doing.
Ecclesiastes 3:1 says, “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Then verse 2 continues, “There is a time to be born and a time to die.” In between these two events is the gift of time that God gives us every single day. Let us make sure our time counts.
Psalm 90:12 tells us, “Teach us to number our days alright, that we made gain a heart of wisdom.”
Time in each of our lives is limited, so ask the Lord to help us to treat the time, the gift we are given, with great care.
During my career, I’ve spent many weeks waking up on Monday with Friday in mind. God taught me a great lesson. Don’t just work and jump to thoughts of the next day but look for the good in Monday afternoon and Tuesday afternoon and so forth and so on.
When I began to do that, it changed my life. God set divine appointments in the weekday evenings, and He will greatly bless us when we say yes.
God has also taught me to not be stingy with “my weekend.” Special events arise and some of them are a onetime deal. For instance, my niece won’t walk down the aisle again or my cousin’s daughter will won’t be expecting her first child again, and my grandmother won’t celebrate her 90 birthdays again.
Make the sacrifice, you’ll be happy you did and if you don’t go, there will most likely be regrets.
Let us be keenly aware that our time on earth is limited so we can make wise decisions concerning the time you have left.
Many may say, “You have no idea how many things I have going on each day, and you are right. I only remember how it was to work, get dinner on the table, get the kids to their events, and try to get us all to church on Sunday. Did I mention housework, school projects or shopping for the perfect gifts for these parties that I’m supposed to attend.
And so, the first step in making your time count, ironically enough, is counting your time. Make a list for the day, week, month; prioritize the things that can wait and the things that need to be taken care of quickly.
Matthew 6:33 tells us we need to make God’s priorities our priorities. As Jesus said in Matthew 6:33: “Seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.”
Managing our time well begins with prayer and the Word of God. Once we get in a habit of having a few minutes alone with God, it will change our outlook.
From experience, when I put God first, He has never failed to give me the time, resources, strength, the attitude, and everything else I need to do everything that is truly important.
Ecclesiastes 3:12 reminds us, “I know that there is nothing better for people than to be happy and to do good while they live. “Let’s trust God because there is a time for everything, so manage our time well.”
God also warns us to be careful how we live. Ephesians 5:15-17 says, “Be very careful, then, how you live – not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity, because the days are evil. Therefore, do not be foolish, but understand what the Lord’s will is.”
The days are evil. That simply means that we live in a sinful world where sinful choices are made each day, and each of those choices hinder God’s good gift of time.
Finally, may we learn to live in the present. Don’t waste time worrying about the future or regretting the past. You only have each moment as it comes, so make the most of each one. When you worry about the future or regret the past, you are wasting the present. Receive every moment, every minute as a gift from God, and you will learn to live in the present.
My prayer is that we will realize our days are numbered, so let’s use our time wisely. Next, there is a time for everything, and God will show us how to manage our time. Last, let us not forget the days are evil, so let’s be careful how we live. May we make our time count for now and eternity.
Sherry Lewis is pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.
