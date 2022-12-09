One of my favorite Christmas songs is "Mary Did You Know." When I listen to the song, I want to hear more, so I pick up my Bible and read Luke 1. Here we read a beautiful story of a young teen saying, "Yes, Lord," no matter the cost.
In Luke 1:26 we see the angel Gabriel visits the virgin Mary who was set to marry Joseph. Gabriel announces himself, "Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!" Of course, Mary was a little confused about what was happening, but Gabriel consoled her. "Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. You will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son and his name shall be called Jesus." Gabriel used "Son of the Highest" to describe the child to be born to Mary, and he said, "His Kingdom would never end."
As the conversation continued, Mary asked how this would happen. She had never known a man. The angel answered, "The Holy Spirit will come upon her, and His power would overshadow her." He described the baby as, "the Holy One," who would be the "Son of God."
Mary's reply to the angel was one of hope, faith, and obedience. "For with God nothing will be impossible." She continued, "Behold the maidservant of the Lord. Let it be according to your word."
Now let's take a moment and look at Mary's life. How did Almighty God choose her? First, she had favor with the Lord. God prepared her all of her life to fulfill His call on her, and she had lived accordingly, she was ready when the time came. What about the worldly consequences? She would be shamed and ridiculed at the least for becoming pregnant before marriage. Was Mary concerned? Mary didn't think or worry about what the world had to say; she trusted God.
What about Joseph? She knew he had every right to disown her after what she had done according to the world. Matthew 1:18 explains that Joseph had thoughts about putting her away secretly, but God took care of that as well. Scripture tells us, an angel of the Lord came to Joseph in a dream and said, "do not be afraid to take Mary as your wife, for that which she conceived in her is of the Holy Spirit. She will bring forth a son who you shall call His name Jesus, for He will save His people from their sins." Joseph did exactly as the Lord told him to do.
As we see Mary's actions, we know she didn't listen to the world. Mary knew if her Heavenly Father had called her to it, He would make a way for it to come to pass. Mary put the consequences into His hands, and she knew God could be trusted.
I'm sure that God has tugged at all of our heart strings to be ready for His call. Let us have ears to hear him rather than listening continually to the world or living by the standards of the world. When God calls us, may we not worry about what the world or what our family will say or do. The story shows us that God will pave a way for us. May our faith be stirred, that God calls us into obedience for a reason. Let us have the faith to walk out His perfect will even though people may point a finger or even talk about us. May we always remember that "nothing is impossible with God."
During the Christmas season, may we see God's love towards us, and how He used willing people to change the world, so we could know eternal life though Jesus Christ.
