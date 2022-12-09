One of my favorite Christmas songs is "Mary Did You Know." When I listen to the song, I want to hear more, so I pick up my Bible and read Luke 1. Here we read a beautiful story of a young teen saying, "Yes, Lord," no matter the cost.

In Luke 1:26 we see the angel Gabriel visits the virgin Mary who was set to marry Joseph. Gabriel announces himself, "Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; blessed are you among women!" Of course, Mary was a little confused about what was happening, but Gabriel consoled her. "Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God. You will conceive in your womb and bring forth a Son and his name shall be called Jesus." Gabriel used "Son of the Highest" to describe the child to be born to Mary, and he said, "His Kingdom would never end."

