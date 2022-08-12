Most likely we’ve all experienced the death of a loved one. This year marks the 35th anniversary of my mom’s eternal homecoming. Even after all these years, it is still difficult at times. When something great happens, I want to tell her. When something sad happens, I want to cry on her shoulder. I still miss her at every holiday and I often think of our time together. I wish she could have watched my children grow up, and oh my goodness, she would be head over heels for her great-grandchildren, Nate and Rylee.
While I am writing this column today in her memory, I’m also writing it to remind us that life is short. Let us love those people God has placed around us. I’m writing it let us know that our time is precious; don’t waste time with people who come and go; let us focus on our true friends, on our family, but most importantly on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Today, I have a hope that I will see my mom again. She professed that Jesus was her Lord and Savior but it didn’t end there. She lived her life in such a way that we all knew she had a relationship with the Lord. She loved others and often helped others. She served the Lord and others through worshipping and working in our local church. She led her family by example. You know I never heard a vile word come from her mouth, but I do promise you this, she disciplined me with love if I ever got out of line. I call that true love. My mom was a godly example to us, and when we laid her to rest, we knew we would have the opportunity to see her again.
When we know that our loved ones just transitioned from this world to heaven, it does make the loss a little easier as the years go on. Scripture tells us, “To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.” I am thankful that I know where my mama is today, and without a doubt, I want to see her again. So, it is my desire to live for the Lord because I love and trust Him; I am saved by grace and have a home in heaven. I want to see Him, but it is also comforting to know I will also see her.
While my mom taught me to walk with the Lord and how to treat others, she also taught me to choose my friends wisely. First Corinthians 15:33 says, “Do not be misled: “Bad company corrupts good character.” My mom loved me enough to help me in this area as well. She counseled me to walk with like-minded people, and to hang out with Christians. These lessons still resonate with me today; I choose my friends wisely because my mom chose her friends wisely. She led me by example. Please keep in mind, we didn’t snub those who didn’t know the Lord. We loved them; we invited them to church; we gave when there was a need. We tried to treat them much like Christ example when He walked on earth.
I pray that my story will give each of us a chance to reflect on our lives. We all need Jesus. None of us are perfect, but God will help us walk for Him and be an example for our friends and family. The most important question is this. “Do you know the Lord as your personal Savior?” I believe the saddest event in anyone’s life is to stand at the casket of a loved one without knowing where that person will spend eternity. IF not, today is the perfect day to change everything. Accept the Lord. Live for the Lord. Then you will have the hope of heaven, and you and your friends and family can be a peace whether we spend tomorrow on earth or in heaven.
Sherry Lewis is associate pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.
