Most likely we’ve all experienced the death of a loved one. This year marks the 35th anniversary of my mom’s eternal homecoming. Even after all these years, it is still difficult at times. When something great happens, I want to tell her. When something sad happens, I want to cry on her shoulder. I still miss her at every holiday and I often think of our time together.  I wish she could have watched my children grow up, and oh my goodness, she would be head over heels for her great-grandchildren, Nate and Rylee. 

While I am writing this column today in her memory, I’m also writing it to remind us that life is short. Let us love those people God has placed around us. I’m writing it let us know that our time is precious; don’t waste time with people who come and go; let us focus on our true friends, on our family, but most importantly on our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. 

Sherry Lewis is associate pastor of Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.

