Sherry Lewis is worship leader at Water's Edge Ministry and a resident of Maysville.

As Christians, I believe we can all agree, we want more of Him in our lives. As the Lord takes over more and more, we will turn away from the things of this world and set our sights on things above.

In John 3:29 and 30 we read, “Therefore this joy of mine is now complete. He must increase, but I must decrease.” The Apostle spoke these words while he and Jesus were baptizing people. Some pointed out that his line was becoming shorter, and more people were going to Jesus. We do not see a bit of pride in this statement; we do not see disappointment in John’s statement, but what we do see is a person who knows his position as a forerunner of Jesus Christ.

Presently, the Lord is sitting at the right hand of Our Heavenly Father, but just like John, we are called for a purpose and that purpose is to tell others about our Lord and Savior as others see, “more of him and less of me.” John was a forerunner when Christ came to earth the first time, and now we should tell the world of Jesus Christ before He comes to earth again.

With that desire, we should look at the characteristics of Jesus and begin to ask Him to help us model Christ-like behavior. This metamorphosis will happen as we surrender to Him, give up our former lives, and do our best to glorify God every day.

What are some of the greatest characteristics of our Lord? He was committed to His role in the salvation of the world. Luke 22:42 records the words of Jesus. “Father, if thou be willing, remove this cup from me: nevertheless, not my will, but thine, be done.” I pray we will all continue to walk in the path God ordained for us. Lives are at stake if we deviate from our mission to tell others about Him however God desires to use us.

In that same passage we see another characteristic of our Lord is forgiveness. Luke 23:34 says, “Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do.” I do not know of a better example of forgiveness. May we forgive others like Christ forgave us.

Our Lord was also a servant according to Matthew 20:28 which tell us that the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many. Let us take a moment and look at our lives. Do we have a desire to serve or do we want others to serve us? My prayer is that we will not forget what He said in Matthew 25:35-40. The Lord began to say, “when I was hungry you fed me; when I was thirsty, you gave me a drink; when I was a stranger, you took me in; when I was sick, you visited me.” Everyone was astonished at those statements and they did not understand until He explained in verse 40, “Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” So, when we serve others we serve Him.

Our Lord is also compassionate; He is forgiving, and He is a servant to all, and those are just a tiny reflection of our Lord. Now it is up to us. How are we going to live our lives? Begin to seek his face like never before, and without a doubt, He will increase as each of us begins to decrease, and just like John, our joy will be complete.