God is always at work in our lives. Even when we don’t feel it and we don’t see it, trust me He is orchestrating His perfect plan for us. Most likely, the plan will be greater than we could ever imagine.
In September 2020, a friend told me about an evening job. I knew I needed to get my foot in the door because jobs like this didn’t come along every day. There was one problem. I still had my day school job; I was still ministering at the ladies’ rehab, so I knew it would be taxing to get everything done.
I sought God’s will for what seemed like an overwhelming task. I had my friends praying as well. Glory be to God I did get that job. My next prayer request was for Lord to give me strength for these 12-hour days to come.
When I look back, I know it was a miracle from God. I went about the tasks of my daytime teaching job, and I waited with anticipation to get to my night job. I know that was a miracle. When I look back, I wonder how I pulled it off. I immediately praise the Lord because I know I was walking in the strength He provided.
About a year into the job, my boss started to talk about a church service on Lake Hartwell. There are people who love to be on the lake, and they work all week, so they miss church. How could we reach these people? Let’s bring the gospel to them, it was decided. Scripture tells us to, “Go out into the hedges and highways.”
It’s been a year in the planning stages, but Waters Edge Ministry began to offer church services on the water every Sunday morning during the summer.
Now let’s talk about how He has blessed me. I thought He was blessing me with a way to make extra income when I retired and took the evening job. Then I noticed He gave me a small group of God-serving friends and that was like icing on the cake, but He wasn’t’ finished.
Last Sunday, I ministered to the group of people who came to the lake service, and the feeling was indescribable. We arrived early on Tiger Cove at Jack’s Landing; we went about the business of setting up for our service. As we finished and it grew time for the service, God just impressed on me to take it all in.
I watched as the boats trickled in. They shut off their motors and waited for the service to begin. I began to get chill bumps and tears began to well up in the corners of my eyes. While they were not there to hear me, they showed up to worship, and to hear the good news of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Before long, a couple of cars drove slowly into the cove, and the passengers grabbed their lounge chairs and met us on the lakeside. Lastly, a couple of kayakers, and their pup, sat on the water’s edge as we shared the good news.
Today, I rejoice because God had so much more in store for me than a part-time job. That is all I thought I needed, but He gifted me with another opportunity to do a work for the kingdom.
Don’t ever underestimate God’s plan for your life. Sometimes we only need to take one step, and we will be shocked and amazed about what He has in store.
