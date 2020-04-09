Don’t give up on Saturday because Sunday is coming! With Easter in just a few of days, let’s look at that statement from a spiritual perspective.
When Jesus was arrested, I’m sure doubt and fear spiraled through the minds of his followers. The disciples left everything to follow him. There were sure that he was the answer. They’d even seen signs and wonders and he had changed the lives of so many. Surely, it could not end now. Not like this. Now the sinless Lamb of God was taken away, and death seemed to be a sure thing.
In John 18 and 19 we read of the turmoil that ensued as the Lord’s date with destiny played out. During the last supper Jesus prophesied that one of the men who sat at that table would betray him. Jesus said before the cock crowed, one of them would deny him three times. Jesus was passed back and forth; Pilot even said he found no fault in him, but the pressure from the people, caused him to put in place the harshest punishment ever known to man.
Jesus was flogged; a crown of thorns was placed upon his head. Bloodied and beaten, Jesus was forced to carry his cross to the hill of Golgotha. Before he spoke these words, “It is finished,” his sides were pierced; he was offered vinegar instead of water to sooth his parched lips, and they cast lots for his clothes. Then his body was prepared for burial; he was placed in a tomb and a stone sealed it.
As Good Friday came to a close, I cannot imagine being an eye witness or even hearing the story of what had happened. I would have been grouped up in a house with other followers of Jesus Christ, wondering what would happen now. I would not have slept that night; I would have thought about the Lord over and over. When Saturday arrived after a sleepless night, I would continue to be crippled with doubt and fear. Those would have been the longest days of my life. Where could I go from here?
There is a valuable lesson in this passage. It seemed like all hope was lost. The followers had no idea what was about to happen. In fact what seemed like the end was only the beginning. Not just any beginning, but a lasting blood covenant for those who believe.
That Sunday is the day everything changed. The women went to the tomb and the stone was rolled away. Jesus Christ was no longer there for he had risen from the dead. Jesus appeared too many of his followers and hopelessness turned to hopefulness. Doubt turned to faith. Our eminent death had been changed by the Lord Jesus Christ. In fact, death was turned to eternal life for we who believe in Him.
My prayer for each of us is that we don’t give up on Saturday because Sunday is coming. We have been praying for a move of God, but we’ve yet to see it. I can tell you it is on the horizon. Don’t give up! We’ve been praying for health in our bodies; don’t give up! God can heal us on earth, or we can receive our healing in heaven. We know someone who needs deliverance; God is the deliverer. We need a job and provision for our family. It may seem pointless, but DO NOT give up on God. He will make a way when there seems to be no way.
As we celebrate Easter, let us all be reminded that God is the way maker. We were sinners, but there is power in the blood of Jesus shed on that cross. Depend on Him. No matter what you face, your Sunday is coming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.